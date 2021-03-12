PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs is now accepting nominations for South Dakota’s “Fallen Heroes Bridge Dedication” program. South Dakota has dedicated seven bridges honoring nine heroes since dedications started in 2019.
In 2021, South Dakota will dedicate six more state bridges in honor of fallen heroes that died while serving in combat or classified as missing in action. More than 3,000 South Dakotans have made the ultimate sacrifice.
“Our fallen heroes are no longer with us, but their memories live on in the hearts of their loved ones and our state,” said Greg Whitlock, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs. “Naming our South Dakota bridges in honor of our fallen gives us an opportunity for remembrance, reflection, and respect – honoring the men and women who gave their lives in service to this nation. They cherished liberty and loved freedom enough to lay down their lives to preserve our way of life.”
Nominations are due by April 1 to the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs with all supporting documentation attached. The simple, online form is available at:
https://vetaffairs.sd.gov/resources/Fallen%20Hero%20Bridge%20Dedications/SDDOM%20SDDVA%20Bridge%20Naming%20Application.pdf.
Nominators are encouraged to indicate their preferred state bridge site for their respective hero.
To view the list of South Dakota casualties by county, visit: https://vetaffairs.sd.gov/resources/War%20Casualties%20y%20County.aspx
