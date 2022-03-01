County Opts Not To Adopt Juneteenth Holiday

Yankton County will not follow the state’s lead in recognizing Juneteenth.
After opting to wait for the state’s decision on officially recognizing the Juneteenth holiday, the Yankton County Commission expressed little desire to officially recognize the holiday for county employees during the board’s regular meeting Tuesday.
Last month, South Dakota became the final state to recognize Juneteenth as a legal holiday.
Commissioner Cheri Loest said some discrepancies already exist between the state’s holiday calendar and the county’s.
“The other holiday we do not recognize is Native American Day because we give the day after Thanksgiving off as that day,” she said. “We do recognize Good Friday, which the state does not — the feds don’t either.”
She pointed out that the state, federal government and county all recognize 11 holidays for their employees at this time.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch said that county employees can run into issues when they’re working holidays that are recognized by the state but not at the county level.
“With it being a state holiday, I know we’ve heard from department heads before that there isn’t a lot they can accomplish — some of them — when the state systems are shut down,” he said.
Chairman Joseph Healy said that he’d rather workshop the idea a bit more.
“My personal preference is if we want to have this discussion, it would be at a strategic planning-type meeting where we set the number of holidays we want to do, and if it wants to change, we would probably poll the county employees as we did with how we set these holidays,” he said.
He added that he feels Juneteenth may not resonate as much in the region as other holidays.
“We don’t observe Native American Day, and I feel in the state of South Dakota, it may be more applicable to observe Native American Day than Juneteenth.”
Juneteenth commemorates the effective end of slavery when, three months after the end of the Civil War, federal troops landed in Galveston, Texas and announced that the war was over and that the slaves had been freed.
Klimisch said he disagreed with Healy’s assessment.
“Juneteenth has a historical perspective for a segment of the population of South Dakota,” Klimisch said. “Partially, I think the reason it was placed in is to maybe help to right a historic wrong. I don’t see an issue with adding it as another holiday.”
Klimisch made a motion to add Juneteenth as a county holiday, but, the motion died for lack of a second.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Approved two conditional-use permits;
• Conducted the first reading of a rezone request;
• Approved purchase of the Karpel Case Management System for the State’s Attorney’s Office;
• Deleted two bridges from the National Bridge Inventory (NBI);
• Approved the highway superintendent’s request to bid for a vehicle to replace a county vehicle that was lost in a crash last month.
