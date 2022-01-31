South Dakota recorded 13 new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Union County, in Monday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths brought the state toll to 2,650. South Dakota ended the month with 164 COVID-related fatalities, the most since recording 290 deaths last January.
For Union County, it was its 48th pandemic death and first since Dec. 27.
The DOH posted 1,030 new infections Monday, while active cases dropped for the fifth straight reporting day, falling to 32,239 (-1,408).
Current hospitalizations fell to 393 (-18). There were 53 new hospitalizations reported.
The seven-day test-positivity rate fell to 35.8% (-1.3%).
Locally, Yankton County recorded 18 new infections and 60 new recoveries, with active cases dipping to 807. However, four new hospitalizations were posted. The DOH portal showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with 14 COVID cases, five of which were in intensive care, and the South Dakota Human Services Center with three COVID hospitalizations.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +7; Charles Mix County, +16; Clay County, +29; Douglas County, +2; Hutchinson County, +5; Turner County, +5; and Union County, +24.
New hospitalizations were also reported in Charles Mix (+1), Hutchinson (+2) and Turner (+1) counties.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal Monday posted 42 active cases (39 students, 3 staff), down nine from Friday. There were 48 people in quarantine/isolation (-14), including one on campus (-2).
The DOH’s weekly update for community spread in the state showed every county in South Dakota at high community spread for the second straight week.
