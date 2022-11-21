Yankton Man Arraigned On Several Charges In Connection With Woman’s Death  

The man accused of killing a Yankton woman earlier this month is facing several charges and may also face the death penalty.
Trevor Wayne Harrison, who was in court in connection with the Nov. 6 death of Jade Rembold, was charged with and pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter in the first degree (three counts), abuse of or cruelty to a minor, commission of a felony while armed with a firearm and possession of a firearm by one with a prior drug conviction.
Harrison was also charged as a habitual offender, having been convicted of three felonies prior to Monday. He entered a denial of this.
Additionally, Harrison was arraigned on a probation violation stemming from another case Monday. He entered a denial of the violation.
The state will decide by Jan. 5, 2023, as to whether it will pursue the death penalty stemming from the first-degree murder charge.
Harrison’s next appearance was set as a motions hearing on Feb. 24, with a trial starting March 13.
See Tuesday’s Press & Dakotan for more information.
