The COVID-19 pandemic is still very much a part of the public’s reality right now. Yankton County added 20 new infections on Monday alone.
During its regular meeting Monday night, Yankton City Manager Amy Leon briefed the City Commission on where its facilities and service plan is at this moment.
“I submitted a facilities plan back in March regarding some of the facilities that the public accesses more frequently — the library, the transfer station, city hall, as well as the Summit Activities Center (SAC),” Leon said. “We have a lot more information now about COVID-19 than we did then and we’ve changed a lot of things because we’ve learned a lot.”
She said that the facilities plan will remain in draft form in order to be fluid with the situation.
One place that will continue to see the most disruptions to normal service is the Summit Activities Center, according to Leon.
“Not only are we changing our hours for fitness and making some physical changes for fitness equipment, but we will not have any rentals at least through Memorial Day,” she said. “We’ll evaluate in May. There won’t be any of the tournaments or things that aren’t associated with sanctioned sports. … Open swims, right now, are not scheduled. If we feel later on in the winter we can do open swims, we will try.”
Leon said the Yankton Community Library has now implemented a mask requirement in addition to limiting hours. The transfer station will also be staffed on Saturdays for as long as staffing is available.
One of the biggest changes that Leon noted is in how conditions will dictate how facilities operate.
“Originally, our plan centered around numbers in the community,” she said. “Now, we’ve found it has to do more with how healthy we are and how able we are to perform the services.”
She added that city services will not grind to a halt altogether, in spite of the pandemic.
“We are stressed right now for staff and things are serious, but not critical,” she said. “There will never be a time we won’t be providing service. We’re going to find a way and we’re going to find a path, and the community should know that.”
The agenda item regarding facilities and services was an informational item and no action was taken.
While the city is keeping in mind the present pandemic, Leon also turned the board’s attention to something it will have to deal with in the future — marijuana.
Following last week’s statewide electoral victories for both recreational and medicinal cannabis, Leon said she’s received a number of inquiries on what the city will do about the new law changes. She said the city will adhere to whatever statutes are in place.
“What we’re going to do is what we have to do, and that’s follow the law,” she said during the city manager’s report at the beginning of Monday’s meeting. “We’re going to follow the law right now and we’re going to follow the laws that are forthcoming.”
She said that there are a lot of things to consider.
“We have things to talk about from the human resource side,” she said. “We have things to think about from the police side, obviously. Even within our own organization, we have things to talk about.”
Leon said there are many unknowns that will become clearer as the winter progresses.
“We need the state Legislature to help guide us,” she said. “The Municipal League likes to give best practices and give some framework to legislators, so we’ll be working through that on that end. I anticipate, commissioners, that as the winter goes on, we ... will be talking a lot about marijuana in work sessions forthcoming. That’s something I never thought I’d say at work, but we will.”
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Approved salary adjustments and pay scale changes for sworn officers;
• Approved an agreement for preliminary engineering funding for replacement of the Cedar Street bridge over Marne Creek;
• Discussed changes to the Holiday Festival of Lights;
• Approved a rezone and a conditional-use permit.
