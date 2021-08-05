Jay Hensler will perform at Market at the Meridian on Saturday between the hours of 9-noon at the city parking lot at 2nd and Douglas while customers shop.
Sweet corn will still be available this week and perhaps tomatoes, along with beets, potatoes, cauliflower, peppers, onions, cabbage and many other items.
