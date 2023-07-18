After public input and discussion of a moratorium on solar-array farms that would give the county time to create an ordinance, the Yankton County Commission has decided instead to form a task force to expedite the writing process.
The commission had originally planned to discuss the matter at a special budget meeting Friday but decided instead to discuss it during Tuesday’s regular meeting, However, the item was not on Tuesday’s agenda. Due to the number of people attending the meeting to comment on the proposed moratorium, the commission edited the agenda and had a discussion Tuesday evening.
Laura Kotalik of Yankton drew the commission’s attention to the long-term effects of solar panels. She mentioned the idea that they could leak or leach toxic chemicals and that they might eventually be abandoned rather than dismantled and removed.
“I drove to Minnesota just a couple of weeks ago and I noticed this nice big field of solar panels, and I thought, I wouldn’t want to look at those, but I know that they’re putting up more and more of them,” she said. “If you have a solar panel on your house — my nephew has some on his house — or on your business to me that’s different than having a whole field of them.”
Kotalik said a moratorium would give the county the time needed to craft an ordinance before solar arrays became a reality in Yankton.
Yankton County already has an ordinance to deal with the installation of single solar panels on residences, but not arrays. Any proposed ordinance would only deal with solar arrays.
“The big question is where to draw the line on where we may want a conditional use,” Yankton County Zoning Administrator Gary Vetter said. “(The Planning Commission) talked about going to about 50 kilowatts, and then requesting a conditional use (permit). Anything over 100 kilowatts goes to the Public Utility Commission in Pierre first, and then it comes to the county after that.”
Vetter told the commission that the Planning Commission did an initial draft of an ordinance last month that included decommissioning, setbacks and definitions that might be useful. They requested a moratorium on related projects to have time to explore these issues of what can happen with larger solar farms.
Without a moratorium, the commission must have two hearings on the proposed solar-array ordinance before putting it to a vote.
Commission Chair Don Kettering said that the ordinances he was shown from other counties dealing with solar arrays were about 90% identical and suggested adopting another county’s ordinance.
“Yes, that’s certainly a possibility,” Vetter said. “I think the differences lie more on the setbacks and the environmental concerns about where this gets disposed. I did find out that our local landfill does take broken ones, and then they ship them over to Vermillion, but the question was, ‘What does that do to the land?’”
The Planning Commission would continue their work with or without a moratorium.
Chief Deputy State’s Attorney for Yankton County Debra Lillie said that there seems to be a legal path to declaring a moratorium on specific types of development to create relevant ordinances.
Cindy Konopasek of Yankton said that a quick internet search showed that, on average, municipalities that declare moratoriums seem to do so for approximately six months.
Lauren Nelson, who serves on the Planning Commission, said that the ordinances she showed the commission are very different and lack specifics.
“Is (Gary Vetter) going to have someone come through his door in a month saying, ‘Hey, we’re interested in a solar farm,’?” she asked. “A moratorium gives us the time to do a thorough job.”
Also, an ordinance increases the county’s ability to shape proposed solar array projects.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch suggested putting temporary zoning in place until an ordinance could be written. He also suggested that any ordinance include a road maintenance agreement and a decommissioning plan.
Ultimately the commission decided against a moratorium and instead asked Vetter to find approximately five individuals to serve on a task force to write the ordinance more quickly than the Planning Commission could.
Currently, the working deadline for the task force’s solar array ordinance is early to mid-November, with approval anticipated by the end of the year.
Also Tuesday, the commission:
• heard from Yankton County 4-H representatives about Yankton County Fair;
• approved several applications for federal bridge grants;
• approved weight limits on 11th street;
• heard a presentation about services offered to youth at the Boys and Girls Club;
• approved a Pet Policy for the Yankton County Employee Handbook.
