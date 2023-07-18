County
Yankton County Commissioner Dan Klimisch asks a question to Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek during Tuesday night’s meeting at the County Government Center.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

After public input and discussion of a moratorium on solar-array farms that would give the county time to create an ordinance, the Yankton County Commission has decided instead to form a task force to expedite the writing process.

The commission had originally planned to discuss the matter at a special budget meeting Friday but decided instead to discuss it during Tuesday’s regular meeting, However, the item was not on Tuesday’s agenda. Due to the number of people attending the meeting to comment on the proposed moratorium, the commission edited the agenda and had a discussion Tuesday evening.

