A man who is familiar with virtually every level of law enforcement in Clay County has been hired as its next state’s attorney.
The Clay County Commission agreed unanimously Tuesday to hire Michael Smith, who currently serves as a deputy state’s attorney in Pennington County, to replace current Clay County State’s Attorney Alexis Tracy.
Tracy announced earlier this year that she has accepted a position in the South Dakota attorney general’s office. Her last day in her current position is May 31.
Smith is a native of Bozeman, Montana, but he and his wife Christen have spent most of their adult lives in South Dakota, particularly in Vermillion.
The County Commission had utilized the services of a human resources firm to help in its search for a replacement for Tracy. Smith indicated that he had learned he had been chosen through conversations with the county and the human relations firm, and that news was confirmed Tuesday.
“I was able to find out Tuesday, after the commission had done its voting, that they had appointed me to fill the rest of Ms. Tracy’s term,” he said.
Smith is a 2021 graduate of the Knudson School of Law at the University of South Dakota.
“But my connections with working in law enforcement and in the community are a lot deeper than that,” he said.
Smith and his wife moved to Vermillion from Montana in 2009 to attend undergraduate classes at USD.
“I ended up majoring in criminal justice and graduated in 2013 with my BA, and my wife went through the dental hygiene program and graduated with her bachelor of science in dental hygiene also in 2013,” he said. “I started working in the jail in Vermillion for (Sheriff Andy Howe) at the sheriff’s office in early 2010. I was young; I was only 18, and I did that almost through my undergrad (studies).
“A semester before I was to graduate, I started work as a full-time deputy sheriff with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office with Andy. They promoted me to that in December 2012 and I graduated in May 2013,” Smith said. “Again, I was young; I was 21, still, so I did that from December 2012 through August 2018, right before law school started.”
While in law school, he kept working for the Clay County Sheriff’s Department as a reserve deputy on a voluntary basis. He graduated from law school in 2021 and headed to Rapid City.
“I left criminal justice work, thinking maybe I hadn’t given myself a chance to do anything else — it had all been criminal work,” Smith said. “I got a degree in criminal justice; I worked in a jail and as a deputy since the time I was 18, so I wanted to see what else there was.”
He accepted a position as an associate attorney at a Rapid City law firm.
“I did that for about 10 months and the calling never left for criminal work,” Smith said. “I applied to work as deputy state’s attorney here in Pennington County and that’s the work I’ve been doing since last May. So, I’m rolling up on a little less than a year that I’ve been doing work as a deputy state’s attorney here in Pennington County and never thought the opportunity to come back to Vermillion would ever exist.”
He said he never thought that one day he and his family would have the opportunity to return “home” — to move back to Vermillion.
“I never expected this day would come, certainly not in the way that it has or has quickly as it has, but I just feel beyond blessed that it’s here and the commission has put its trust in me to do the work that I’m about to do,” Smith said. “It does feel like going home. I think that’s a really fair way to put it.”
Smith said he’s happy to see that Clay County citizens have approved a bond issue to construct a new county jail and law enforcement center.
“When I left full-time work in the sheriff’s office in 2018, the jail was still operational, but becoming more problematic every year. It was problematic in so many ways when I was there in 2010 through 2012,” he said.
The Smiths’ three children are all of school age, he said, so their emotions about moving back east from Pennington County are mixed.
Overall, however, Smith and his family know they’re making a move in the right direction.
“We’re pretty excited to get back home and get to work,” he said. “I’m looking forward to going back to serving the people of Clay County. It’s a privilege and an honor.
“It’s something that I’ve done before,” Smith said, “and it will be great to do it again in another professional setting.”
