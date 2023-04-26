Michael Smith

Michael Smith, who served as a Clay County jailer and a deputy in the Clay County Sheriff's Department while working on his undergraduate and law school degrees at the University of South Dakota, was named the new Clay County's state's attorney at Tuesday's meeting of the Clay County Commission.

 Courtesy Of Clay County Sheriff

A man who is familiar with virtually every level of law enforcement in Clay County has been hired as its next state’s attorney.

The Clay County Commission agreed unanimously Tuesday to hire Michael Smith, who currently serves as a deputy state’s attorney in Pennington County, to replace current Clay County State’s Attorney Alexis Tracy.

