South Dakota’s dramatic COVID-19 surge continued Thursday with 13 new deaths and 797 new infections.
Locally, several area counties reported double-digit increases in cases, but no deaths were reported, with Turner County reporting at least 20 new infections for the second straight day. Union County saw 21 new cases.
Yankton County reported 13 new infections Thursday. It has added 143 cases already this month, an increase of nearly 33%.
The 13 new deaths were the second-highest daily toll to date, surpassed by the 14 deaths recorded one week earlier on Oct. 8. At only the midpoint of October, the state has already recorded 81 deaths this month. September had been the state’s deadliest month with 56 COVID-related deaths.
Thursday’s deaths were reported in Beadle, Brule, Gregory, Jerauld (2), Lincoln, Meade (2), Minnehaha (3), Oglala Lakota and Pennington counties.
Active cases in the state rose to 7,132, an increase of 528.
Here are Thursday’s summaries for area South Dakota counties, according to the Department of Health (DOH):
• Bon Homme County — 9 new cases (191 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (14), 2 new recoveries (102), 88 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 12 new cases (289), 0 new hospitalizations (51), 2 new recoveries (194), 95 active cases;
• Clay County — 10 new cases (677), 0 new hospitalizations (18), 0 new recoveries (565), 104 active cases;
• Douglas County — 6 new cases (142), 0 new hospitalizations (22), 1 new recovery (82), 58 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 7 new cases (174), 0 new hospitalizations (15), 3 new recoveries (112), 60 active cases;
• Turner County — 20 new cases (335), 0 new hospitalizations (14), 2 new recoveries (190), 137 active cases;
• Union County — 21 new cases (620), 0 new hospitalizations (36), 8 new recoveries (433), 177 active cases;
• Yankton County — 13 new cases (578), 0 new hospitalizations (23), 5 new recoveries (428), 145 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services late Wednesday reported five new positive tests in both Knox (234 cases overall) and Cedar (122) counties, and four new cases in Dixon County (140).
The South Dakota statistics posted Thursday on the DOH website included:
• Total Cases — 31,012 (+797);
• Active Cases — 7,132 (+528);
• Recoveries — 23,578 (+256);
• Hospitalizations — 2,000 ever hospitalized (+37); 304 currently hospitalized (304);
• Testing — 347,216 total tests (+4,524); 224,239 (+1,918).
In Nebraska, the DHHS reported 924 new infections late Wednesday, the second-biggest increase to date. The largest was 1,085 new cases recorded last Friday.
Three new deaths were recorded, raising the state toll to 530.
Other statistics posted by the DHHS included:
• Total Cases — 54,467 (+924);
• Active Cases — 16,815 (+1,453);
• Recoveries — 37,122 (+172);
• Hospitalizations — 2,593 ever hospitalized (+38); 311 currently hospitalized (-4);
• Testing — 756,460 total tests (+12,277); 524,094 individuals tested (+4,368).
