• Joshua Drury, 45, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on three warrants for contempt of court (failure to pay child support).
• Joseph Huber, 22, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for first-degree petty theft.
• Darrell Williams, 38, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kenny Bridger, 35, Sioux Falls, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Alexis Fender, 25, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on warrants for failure to appear and breach of conditions without order.
• Justin Shannon, 41, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for first-degree burglary, intentional damage to property ($400 or less)/third-degree vandalism and simple assault.
