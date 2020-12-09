Yankton City Commission Passes Mask Mandate

The City of Yankton is joining a number of cities across the state that have opted to pass a mask mandate in order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the community.
During a special meeting Wednesday, the board voted 7-2 in favor of passing the mandate. Commissioners Stephanie Moser and Tony Maibaum were the only “nay” votes.
The mandate will go into effect upon publication on Friday and includes no civil or criminal penalties for non-compliance. It is scheduled to sunset March 1, 2021, unless extended. The ordinance could also be suspended early by resolution and sunset on the set date.
See Thursday’s Press & Dakotan for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.