Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Jacob Coulson, 27, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a probation hold for second-degree petty theft, criminal entry of a motor vehicle, intentional damage to property ($1,000-$100,000)/first-degree vandalism, third-degree burglary, grand theft (felony — two counts) and on warrants for violation of terms and conditions and breach of conditions without order.
• Jordan O’Neil, 26, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a parole hold for grand theft (felony — two counts), third-degree burglary, intentional damage to property ($1,000-$100,000)/first-degree vandalism, criminal entry of a motor vehicle and second-degree petty theft.
• Derek Utley, 48, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Cassandra Grate, 30, Mission Hill, was arrested Tuesday for driving with a revoked license and on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Brionna Eckman, 31, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for theft by deception.
• Michael Brow, 18, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for interruption of communication (misdemeanor — two counts), false impersonation (misdemeanor) and simple assault (domestic — three counts).
• Spencer Hulse, 35, no address given, was arrested Tuesday on a parole hold for aggravated assault, possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less), possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Eric Clayton, 50, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for being a habitual criminal (three or more felonies, one with violence); obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less); possession with intent to distribute marijuana (1/2 oz. or less); and possession of a controlled substance.
