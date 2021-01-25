To The Max

Arlin Likness and his family faced a daunting task.
Not only would they have to acclimate themselves to a new community after Likness had accepted a teaching and coaching position at Yankton High School, they would also need plenty of help moving their family of six into their new home.
All of the coaches from the high school gathered to help the newcomers unload their furniture.
On the family’s first night in Yankton on that day in 1994, it got late into the night, so Max Hawk — the long-time and legendary Yankton football coach — invited the Likness family to stay at his home.
“That week, he took me out to pick sweet corn for the family, and we talked a lot about life and football,” Likness recalled. “He wanted me to know he was there for me and the family.”
Likness served as one of Hawk’s assistant football coaches that fall, and five years later, would inherit the head coaching reins of a program Hawk had built into a powerhouse over the previous three decades.
Hawk, who had retired as the Bucks’ head coach after that 1994 season, died in Arizona last Friday at age 87.
After teaching and coaching in Scotland for eight years, Hawk accepted a position in Yankton in 1965 and would develop the YHS football program into one of the most dominant in South Dakota.
“When I came here, I thought it was the best high school football job in South Dakota,” Hawk told the Press & Dakotan in a 2015 interview. “They had a good reputation. They backed their athletic teams real well.”
For all but one season over his 30-year career in Yankton, Hawk guided the Bucks to a winning record. His teams, known for its Wing-T offense, captured 18 Eastern South Dakota Conference titles and 10 state championships.
At the time of his retirement following an undefeated 1994 season, Hawk had the record as the winningest South Dakota high school football coach with a record of 284-78-2.
Hawk also served as the executive director of the South Dakota High School Coaches Association (SDHSCA) for 40 years and was proud to have attended 50 consecutive conventions of the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA). He was also selected as the National Football Coach of the Year in 1986.
Hawk has been inducted into the Hall of Fame at Yankton High School, Northern State University, South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame, SDHSCA and NHSACA.
He is survived by his wife, Jane, and daughters Lynne and Jennifer, along with four grandchildren.
The family is asking that memorials be directed to the South Dakota High School Coaches Association, 801 W. Eagle Ridge St., Sioux Falls, SD 57108.
A celebration of Hawk’s life will take place in Yankton at a later date, according to the family.
A number of former coaches, players and others provided memories of Hawk to the Press & Dakotan.
ARLIN LIKNESS
By the time Likness accepted the positions in Yankton in 1994, he was already an established and successful high school football coach. He had guided Hamlin to state titles in 1989, 1990 and 1991, and a runner-up finish in 1992.
He quickly realized, though, that life was a little different with Hawk down in Yankton.
Likness recalled that Hawk gathered his players in a circle to end the first practice ahead of the 1994 season and wanted the players to realize that he was in charge.
“They needed to understand that Max had coached most of their dads and didn’t want any one of the players listening to anyone else but him when it came to the football team,” Likness said.
The Bucks went 12-0 that season — which would be the final season with Hawk at the helm.
Hawk’s long-time assistant coach, Jim Miner, took over as head coach, and led the Bucks to a 33-12 record over four seasons, with an undefeated state championship in 1995.
Likness later took over as head coach in 1999 and proceeded to go 143-69 with four more state championships (1999, 2002, 2014, 2015) and seven ESD crowns before retiring in 2018.
After Hawk retired, he continued to stop by to visit with Likness and his staff to see if they needed anything or just to talk, according to Likness.
One day, Hawk provided Likness with a piece of advice about teaching boys in physical education.
“‘Don’t be in a hurry to stop an argument when playing games outside unless you see blood,’” Likness recalled. “‘The students will usually figure things out on their own. It helps them grow up and take responsibility for themselves.’”
Likness said he also remembers Hawk telling him that he had worked three more years for the school district than he got credit for — he would arrive to school early and would stay late.
“His heart was truly in it for the students,” Likness said.
BRADY MUTH
A mistake had been made and it needed to be corrected.
And Hawk, by this point nearing the end of his career, made clear to one of his players that he had better not do it again.
“The way he delivered his message was enough to tell me that this (Buck football) is important and I need to fix it,” said Brady Muth, who played on Yankton’s 1994 (coached by Hawk) and 1995 (Jim Miner) state championship teams.
“It might’ve looked like a rough butt-chewing, but I would tell you, Coach Hawk’s players spoke the same language as him.”
The players, Muth added, understand what the legendary coach was saying and doing. They realized that what they were doing was important to their coach and that he was passionate about it.
“That made me want to fight and be passionate about it, too,” Muth said.
Little did Muth, a 1996 YHS graduate, realize at the time but he would one day take the reins as Yankton’s head coach.
Muth was promoted to head coach following Likness’ retirement in 2018 and has guided the Bucks to an 18-14 record in three seasons.
“It’s a big responsibility,” Muth said. “I would tell you that myself and our staff included — we know that. A lot of us played here in Yankton.”
They don’t run from that challenge, he added; they embrace it because the program has played a big role in a lot of people’s lives.
“When you really look at how Coach Hawk put this program together, he really emphasized the idea of ‘program,’” Muth said. “It is a ground-up operation.”
Muth and his assistants are privileged, he added, to see their names next to ones like Hawk, Miner, Ray Kooistra, Gary Satter and Don Baker.
“I would tell you we are fortunate, to say the least, but it’s also a crazy level of responsibility,” Muth said. “It’s our turn with it now and we want to hold up our end of the deal.”
Every Friday night provides Muth the same sense of when he was in high school and his parents let him take the car for the evening, he said.
“Keep the thing on the road and get it back to the garage in better shape than you found it,” Muth added.
Everywhere one goes in the Yankton football program, Hawk is there, according to Muth. His legacy remains strong.
“Coach Hawk and his staff established a set of standards and a way of doing things,” Muth said. “We really are blessed to have his imprint left on our program. It gives us something to strive for.”
Take the football helmets as an example, Muth added. Yankton has always worn red helmets with no logos or numbers.
“It hasn’t changed for a long time, and that’s for a reason,” Muth said. “That all-red helmet means something. It might not be flashy. There isn’t any fancy paint job or a big decal on it, but it does say something.”
It’s a reminder, he added, of what has come before.
“Coach Hawk was a major force in that,” Muth said. “They are still here and they’re not going anywhere. They are with the team on Friday nights.
“That legacy, more than anything, drives us.”
MARK RYKEN
As many former Yankton players, and some opposing players, have noted over the years, opposing defenses knew what Hawk’s teams would do, but still couldn’t stop it.
That was especially the case during a game in Watertown during the 1989 season, according to former Yankton quarterback Mark Ryken.
At the time, Watertown was led by head coach Doug Schooley, a Yankton native who once played football for the Bucks.
“We come out for our first offensive play and Coach Schooley is screaming at his team what the play is,” Ryken said. “He’s not yelling ‘run right’ or ‘sweep,’ he is actually yelling ‘26,’ the actual play we are running.”
It was a play every former Yankton player knows well, Ryken added: It was a run play to the right — “You practiced it 50 times a day starting in seventh grade.”
Upon hearing that from the Watertown sideline, the Yankton players looked over to their sideline and Hawk yelled back to essentially run the play as called.
“Kevin Busch runs the play for eight yards, and as we are going back to the huddle, we look at Coach Hawk for the next play and you could see all his dentures from the huge smile he had on his face,” Ryken said. “Watertown knew the play and we still ran it for eight yards.”
Later that same season, the Bucks reached the Class 11AA state championship game at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, but suffered a 10-7 loss to Brandon Valley. Hawk was, according to Ryken, the last person to get on the bus following the game.
“He looks at everyone and says, ‘If this is the worst thing that happens to you, you will have lived a pretty good life. Now let’s go home,’” Ryken recalled.
The following season, the Bucks installed a “shotgun” formation on offense that featured sweeps, inside runs, fake inside runs and quarterback keeps, according to Ryken.
“It’s basically what today we would call ‘wildcat’ offense,” said Ryken, who graduated from YHS in 1991. “For some reason, I don’t think he got any credit for running that before every college and some NFL teams would start running it years later.”
MATT CHRISTENSEN
Even when Yankton High School students were freshmen and were likely a year or two away from making an impact on the varsity level, Hawk still made sure to stop them in the hallway, according to former YHS standout Matt Christensen.
“He wanted us to know we mattered to the program, to the town, to him,” Christensen said. “He was noticing.”
Hawk also wanted the boys to be in the weight room to become all they could for the Bucks, according to Christensen, who is now an assistant football coach at Brandon Valley.
“He wanted us to make smart choices, to be upstanding guys,” Christensen said. “He had such a reputation that we all wanted to raise our level to his expectations.”
JAY SOHLER
Former players recall that Hawk was the type of coach whose at-times gruff personality pushed them to improve themselves.
Jay Sohler, who played for Hawk from 1979-81, said that the former coach could “chew my butt every day, and his chewings motivated me and made a better player.”
“He never gave great praise to the star players until they were done with high school football,” said Sohler, a 1982 YHS graduate. “He treated the bench players the same as the starters.”
JOANIE BOWES
Not only did Hawk mentor hundreds and hundreds of football players over his 30-year career at Yankton High School, he coached many throwers on the track team.
According to former standout Joanie Bowes, the throwers on the girls’ track team saw a “gentler side” of Hawk, yet still learned the importance of doing things properly.
“While we respected his coaching and teaching of throwing and other life skills immensely, we also shared some laughs and visits that I don’t think the football players experienced,” Bowes said.
Hawk, she added, was also an “incredible ‘lunch coach.’” The throwers, according to Bowes, agreed to Hawk’s delegation of who would bring the sandwiches, chips, cookies and drinks to Yankton’s track meets.
“His impact was positive then and still is today,” Bowes said. “I’m grateful for the time we had with Coach Hawk and the memories that will always be with us.”
JOE VAN GOOR
Hawk was known by many as someone who wasn’t afraid to be himself and wasn’t shy about expressing his opinions, and Joe Van Goor experienced the former coach’s tendencies in two different avenues.
Van Goor, a YHS graduate, said he remembers sitting with Hawk in his office in the basement of the old high school (now Yankton Middle School) following Friday night home games at Crane-Youngworth Field.
“Max would smoke his pipe in his office while the late Hod Nielsen would take quotes from coach and basically have the story before Hod went back to the Press & Dakotan that night,” Van Goor said.
Years later, Hawk spent 12 seasons (2000-11) as a color analyst for Bucks football games on Classic Hits 106.3 FM, and for a few years also was a color analyst for University of South Dakota football games on the Coyote Sports Network.
It was during those years doing Bucks games, though, that Hawk saw first-hand that football had changed — more specifically, the Bucks would throw the ball — with Arlin Likness guiding YHS, according to Van Goor.
“It drove coach crazy on the air when Arlin would run the ‘Buck Spread’ instead of running the football like Max did about 90% of the time in 30 years at YHS,” Van Goor said.
JAY SMITH
In addition to his prowess on the gridiron and his guidance with throwers, Hawk was also a regular sight on the basketball court as an official.
Hawk and another long-time YHS assistant coach, Ray Kooistra, served as officials for home sophomore basketball games in the early 1980s, and former Yankton standout Jay Smith remembers one incident very well.
“Knowing that they would let us play a little rough, we took advantage right from the start of the games,” said Smith, a varsity basketball player from 1983-86 and a 1986 graduate. “About halfway through the game, the opposing players would start to complain about the calls.”
During one Yankton game against Sioux Falls Washington, a player from Washington started to “bicker” about a call as he lined up to shoot a free throw.
Hawk stopped the player in mid-sentence with a line that Smith said he has never forgotten.
“The line was, ‘If this is getting too rough for you, let me know and I will tell your coach to take you out,’” Smith said. “That was the funniest thing I have ever heard from a referee.”
