VERMILLION — The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library has begun a new, free reading program for children Pre-K and younger.
“1000 Books Before Kindergarten” encourages families to read together to build early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading. The goal of this program is to read 1,000 books before your child starts kindergarten, and it is easier than it sounds. Yes, you can repeat books (kids love repetition — and they benefit from it, too) and you can count books others read to your child as well. While this may seem like a large goal, it is very doable. The library will celebrate milestones along the way with small surprises and will highlight your child’s progress along the way on its reading wall.
This is an ongoing program that can be started any time and can be accomplished at your own speed. All children younger than Kindergarten are welcome to participate. For more information or to register, stop in at the Vermillion Public Library or visit our website at: www.vermillionpubliclibrary.org/1000bbk
The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is located at 18 Church Street in Vermillion. For more information, email Youth Librarian Amanda Raiche at amanda.raiche@vermillionpubliclibrary.org or call the library at 605-677-7060.
