Farm Bill Hearing
JJ Gouin - stock.adobe.com

WASHINGTON — Farm and commodity trade association leaders lobbied for updating commodity programs and strengthening crop insurance programs at a Tuesday hearing of the U.S. Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee.

The industry officials said that federal crop insurance and the Department of Agriculture’s Price Loss Coverage and Agriculture Risk Coverage programs are not serving as a “true safety net” for farmers and that reference prices for crops must be increased to counter declining farm income and high input costs.

