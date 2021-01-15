The Friends of the Yankton Community Library Organization is now conducting its annual membership drive.
Money from the drive provides funds for special projects for children and adults at the library and helps purchase items needed by the library that are not provided for in their budget.
Members receive advance notice via e-mail of upcoming events and can shop at the regular used book sales before they are open to the public. Members are encouraged to attend regular FOL Board meetings to share their ideas for assisting and promoting the library’s activities.
Membership forms are available at the library or on e-mail at yanktoncommunitylibraryfriends@gmail.com. Names of new members as well as those who are renewing their membership by Feb. 8 will be placed in a drawing for two prizes of $25 in Yankton Bucks.
If you have questions, you may call 664-5864 or 661-0621 or the library at 668-5275.
