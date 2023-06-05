Sentencing Continued F
Cristian Baitg

The sentencing of a Yankton man in a child pornography case has been continued.

In accordance with a plea agreement, Jason Sejnoha pleaded guilty to one count of attempted production of child pornography in federal court last month. At the time, Judge Karen Schreier scheduled the sentencing for June 5.

