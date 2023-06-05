The sentencing of a Yankton man in a child pornography case has been continued.
In accordance with a plea agreement, Jason Sejnoha pleaded guilty to one count of attempted production of child pornography in federal court last month. At the time, Judge Karen Schreier scheduled the sentencing for June 5.
Due to having been out of state, Sejnoha’s defense attorney, Manuel J. de Castro Jr., requested a continuance to further review the draft presentence report (PSR) with his client and make any potentially needed objections. Also, de Castro said he had communicated with the prosecution, led by Jeffrey Clapper of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and that Clapper had no objection to a continuance under the circumstances.
Though a plea agreement is in place, sentencing remains in the hands of the judge.
The PSR includes all pertinent information regarding the offense, victim impact and any efforts made by the defendant to impede the investigation or deny responsibility. The final PSR will typically weigh heavily in a judge’s decision as to the appropriate sentencing in each case.
On May 15, Schrier accepted Sejnoha’s request and ordered that the sentencing be continued to June 26 in Sioux Falls.
According to court documents, Sejnoha pleaded guilty to count 1 of the indictment in March.
The indictment charged that on two separate occasions in May 2021, Sejnoha produced visual depictions of a female under age 18 engaged in sexually explicit conduct and that Sejnoha knowingly violated federal laws when he attempted to produce the depictions on equipment — including a computer — that had been shipped and transported via interstate and foreign commerce and mailed.
As a first-time offender, Sejnoha faces potential fines as well as a mandatory-minimum penalty of 15 years to a maximum of 30 years in prison and five years to life of supervised release. Any violation of his supervised release could cause Sejnoha to be returned to prison for five years.
Sejnoha has been placed in the custody of the attorney general and incarcerated until his June 26 sentencing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.