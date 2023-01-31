SIOUX FALLS — Customers in South Dakota, Nebraska and Montana are reporting scam calls and text messages from imposters trying to steal money by threatening immediate service disconnection.

The scammers impersonate themselves as NorthWestern Energy representatives on the phone, use the company’s logo in text and other electronic messages and NorthWestern Energy’s phone greeting.

