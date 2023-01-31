SIOUX FALLS — Customers in South Dakota, Nebraska and Montana are reporting scam calls and text messages from imposters trying to steal money by threatening immediate service disconnection.
The scammers impersonate themselves as NorthWestern Energy representatives on the phone, use the company’s logo in text and other electronic messages and NorthWestern Energy’s phone greeting.
Generally, the scammers demand a payment within an hour to avoid service shut off.
NorthWestern Energy never demands immediate payment or a specific payment type, such as a prepaid card or at kiosk machines that accept cash payments, such as bitcoin ATMs. At this time, NorthWestern Energy does not use QR codes to request or process payments. Customers receive multiple disconnection notices before service is shut off and are offered several bill payment options.
Do not engage with scammers. Hang up immediately.
NorthWestern Energy works with industry peers to shut down phone numbers used by scammers and has reported this activity to the Federal Trade Commission.
For more information on how to avoid being the victim of a scam, or to report a scam, go to NorthWesternEnergy.com/ScamAlert or call Montana customers can call 888-467-2669 and Nebraska and South Dakota customers can call 800-245-6977.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.