The Yankton School Board will consider the adoption of the 2022-2023 school district budget during its meeting at 5 p.m. Monday night.
The board will also discuss a tax levy request, select instructional materials and discuss the group health insurance plan, among other items.
The meeting will be held in the Yankton School District Administration Building located at 2410 West City Limits Road. The public is invited to attend. To view the meeting via livestream, go to the Yankton School District website, click School Board and then click Live Stream School Board.
