100 Years Ago
Sunday, January 30, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 30, 1946
• Thirty-three years of continuous railway service was terminated by Joseph R. Walsh of Yankton recently when he resigned his position as conductor with the Great Northern railroad to go on the pension list on Friday, January 18. It was at Huron in 1904 that Walsh first began to railroad on the Northwestern.
• Mrs. Pearl Nash Currier, executive housekeeper at the Hotel Charles Gurney, returned Monday from Minneapolis, Minn., where she spent the past week looking at furnishings and furniture for a group of rooms now being remodeled at the hotel.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, January 30, 1971
• The Yankton County Sheriff’s office is investigating a burglary at the Utica Pool Hall which took place early Friday. Glenn Gross, owner of the business, became suspicious and went there with a gun at about 3:00 a.m. Friday and discovered two subjects allegedly burglarizing the place. He took a shot at one of them as he escaped in a vehicle, and kept the other one at gunpoint until officers arrived.
• Starting this week and continuing for the next two weeks, the Science classes of Yankton Middle School are exploring the problems of drug, alcohol and tobacco abuse, school officials said. Much of the material they will be studying will be collected from agencies concerned with education in these areas as well as current newspaper and magazine articles.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 30, 1996
• Despite a reputation of voter apathy among young people, USD students showed quite the opposite Monday as the MTV Choose or Lose bus rolled into town to a crowd of ripe enthusiasm. Choose or Lose is a nationwide campaign sponsored by MTV to get students involved in the presidential political process.
• This is no April Fools joke. Legislation to boost state speed limits ran into another roadblock Monday. The Senate unwittingly voted to start faster speeds on April 1. Unfortunately, the House had voted just minutes earlier not to agree, making the Senate vote worthless.
