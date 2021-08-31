100 Years Ago
Thursday, September 1, 1921
• Justice Zina Richey was up in the air today — 110 feet up in the air. He climbed the tall chimney at the power plant of the State Hospital to put on a lightning rod.
• Hugh Boyd is opening a soda fountain in the corner room under the Dakota National bank at Third and Walnut.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, September 1, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 1, 1971
• Mrs. Marion Nash, Yankton postmaster, warns ladies who may receive mail offers of “free” wigs that at least one such offer is probably fraudulent. Those receiving such offers may check with her regarding details.
• South Dakota and 10 other states along the Lewis and Clark Trail are making a concerted effort to meet the future needs of recreation and tourism, State Historian Dayton Canaday said today. He noted the State Historical Society has erected a marker telling the vivid story of the famed explorers’ visit to Spirit Mound near Vermillion.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, September 1, 1996
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.