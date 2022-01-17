With the increasing COVID-19 and regular demands, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH) has reached its limits on staffing and space, hospital officials said Monday.
“We’re at or near capacity most days of the week,” CEO Doug Ekeren said.
Ekeren and Infection Prevention Coordinator Liz Healy provided a webinar for the media and also responded to Press & Dakotan questions.
The hospital has seen a quick rise in COVID hospitalizations, particularly in the intensive care unit (ICU) where COVID patients occupy three-fourths of the beds, Ekeren said.
The Avera Health system saw an increase from about 150 COVID hospitalizations last week to more than 170 hospitalizations Monday, he said. And those figures represent only a fraction of all patients treated for the virus, he added.
“Our Avera at-home operation is taking care of a lot of COVID patients, over 600, that you would say under most typical times would be in the acute care center,” he said.
“But we simply don’t have the space and staff to care for them, so we treat them at home. We have more than 600 patients at home, and 115 are on oxygen. That’s a lot, and the number changes daily.”
The Omicron variant, which has spread rapidly, has significantly challenged ASHH with the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
“It’s really stretching us from the inpatient units to the call centers to the urgent care centers, emergency departments, clinics and testing,” he said.
However, the rising patient load isn’t strictly because of COVID, Ekeren said. The hospital still deals with emergencies and cases normally seen.
“As we see more people with illness, whether it’s COVID, influenza or other things, it impacts our staff as well,” he said.
ASHH looks at its daily census, admitting patients based on available staff, beds and space. Ekeren said. “We look at what we have available today, tonight, tomorrow and tomorrow night,” he said.
Should ASHH not have available staff or space, the hospital will work with the Avera transfer center to find beds for patients.
“They may not be admitted to their local hospital, but they will still get taken care of,” he said. “But on any given day, they may not be in the community of their choice.”
In addition, emergency room patients may need to wait longer than normal to be treated by a staff member, Ekeren said. Also, some elective surgeries have been delayed a day or two to ease demand on staff and resources.
The situation is far from unique for Yankton and even South Dakota, Ekeren said.
“We’ve been in a situation for months now where, on any given day, it can be difficult to find an ICU bed in Sioux Falls, Omaha, Minneapolis, Fargo, Rapid City and many places in between — or beyond,” he said.
“Given the impacts we are beginning to see with the Omicron variant, that situation could become even more challenging in the weeks ahead. We are seeing not only more patients, but patients with more significant needs. Not all, but a lot of those cases, are related to COVID.”
FLU SEASON HITS HARD
Besides COVID, influenza numbers have sharply increased from last year, and flu is present much earlier than in previous years, Healy said.
Last year, the flu vaccination rate was higher because there wasn’t yet a COVID vaccine. Also, many people followed practices such as staying home, washing hands, social distancing and wearing masks, which work not only for COVID but also the flu and other respiratory infections.
This year, there are people infected with both the flu and coronavirus at the same time, Healy said.
“I am not a fan of the ‘Flurona’ term that is meant to be used when someone has a co-infection with influenza and COVID-19 because it sounds like a new virus and can be very confusing,” she said.
“However, a co-infection with two different viruses is possible and can be very high risk for severe outcomes, especially in older people, those with chronic illness — especially lung disease or cardiac disease — and those who have an immunosuppressive condition.”
The outlook calls for the omicron cases to peak in late January and into February, Healy said. She strongly encourages people to get their COVID vaccination and booster, and they shouldn’t fear they will be judged for waiting, she added.
The same goes for influenza, Healy said. “It’s not too late to get a flu shot, because in South Dakota, the peak of our influenza season is usually not until February,” she said.
Healy encourages people not to ignore their condition as just the cold or flu, as they can have many of the same symptoms as COVID-19.
WHAT ABOUT TESTING?
Many questions have arisen about testing, Healy said. People who test positive at home may not need re-testing. Also, patients can test negative at home and later positive at a clinic or other testing site because the facility has more professional equipment and the patient has likely developed the virus for an additional day or two, she said.
The soaring demand for testing has placed a strain on local supplies and facilities, including Avera Medical Group (AMG) in the Fox Run Plaza, Healy said.
“AMG Family Medicine, like so many other facilities, is running into issues with our testing supplies,” she said. “They have not stopped testing, but are utilizing a COVID-19 Test Conservation Plan until we can increase our testing abilities. We are actively working through these issues and hoping to have a resolution this week so we can return to normal testing capabilities.”
The Hy-Vee and Walgreens pharmacies in Yankton confirmed to the Press & Dakotan Monday they are currently out of at-home tests for purchase and are working to get additional units.
However, both pharmacies say they still have several open appointment times over the next few days that interested parties can book through each store’s respective website. They said results are taking up to 3-5 days to be returned.
Yankton County remains classified as highly transmissible spread, with 25% of tests coming back positive, Healy said. In addition, many of those positive for COVID-19 may self test and remain at home for recovery, not showing up in state Department of Health (DOH) statistics, she said.
“We have 629 active cases that we have reported to South Dakota DOH,” she said. “But only 65% of our population above age 5 is fully vaccinated, and only 44% of that 65% has received the booster.”
TAKING CARE OF OTHERS
Hospital staff members aren’t only taking care of more patients, but they themselves are contracting COVID or other illnesses, Ekeren said. Their absence while sick places an increasing strain on remaining staff and services.
“We’re seeing an increased number of employees out, and that limits our ability to take care of people, as well,” he said. “I think we’re all aware that there is a workforce shortage around the country, and in the Upper Midwest, we’re not exempt from that.”
Avera announced an additional $50 million investment in its workforce, which has helped with employee placement, Ekeren said. However, the system remains challenged by high patient volume and activity.
“Much of our society feels COVID numbers go up and down with intensity and volume,” he said. “For us on the health care side, we’ve been running at or near capacity for months, particularly on the ICU bed side.”
ASHH has taken staffing measures to meet the demand while providing some relief for employees, Ekeren said.
“We are seeing more employees out with COVID and other seasonal illnesses, and that is putting stress on our staffing as we are experiencing increased patient volumes,” he said.
“We have implemented incentives and programs to encourage employees to work extra shifts or come in from other departments to help with patient care in order to meet the needs of patients.”
Ekeren said the current situation represents the biggest challenge he has faced in his 36-year health care career, but he noted the staff has continued to provide excellent care.
“They’re tired and they’re worn out. What we’re hoping is that this variant ramps up quickly and that it will ramp down quickly,” he said. “We need our teams to get a breather, and we need the public to give us help. It helps if they are vaccinated, so if they have exposure to COVID-19, they’re less likely to require hospitalization and less likely to end up in the ICU and on a ventilator.”
Healy has heard many people say they will likely catch the virus anyway, so they might as well get sick for a time and develop natural immunity.
But that’s not the approach to take, she said. Not only could the patient develop a severe or even fatal case, but vaccination and booster remain the best protection against COVID-19.
To use a familiar phrase, avoid COVID like the plague, Healy said.
“It doesn’t mean you have to stay at home and not go outside,” she said. “But it does mean you need to listen to the respected health care providers on what is right for us and what is right for the community.”
——
The Press & Dakotan’s Rob Nielsen contributed to this report.
