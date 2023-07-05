Ashleigh Wabasha

Ashleigh Wabasha

 Courtesy Photo

SANTEE, Neb. — A Santee woman’s death remains under investigation a year later, and her mother believes someone holds answers but hasn’t come forward.

Nineteen-year-old Ashleigh Wabasha, a member of the Santee Sioux Nation, was last seen March 27, 2022. Her body was found three weeks later — April 18, 2022 — on the reservation in northern Knox County, Nebraska.

