SANTEE, Neb. — A Santee woman’s death remains under investigation a year later, and her mother believes someone holds answers but hasn’t come forward.
Nineteen-year-old Ashleigh Wabasha, a member of the Santee Sioux Nation, was last seen March 27, 2022. Her body was found three weeks later — April 18, 2022 — on the reservation in northern Knox County, Nebraska.
Today — July 6 — would have been her 21st birthday, according to her obituary.
Wabasha was born to Michelle Denney and DuWayne Wabasha. At the time of her death, the young woman was living in Santee with her family.
Wabasha graduated from Marty Indian School, according to her obituary. She went on to attend Haskell Indian Nations University and Nebraska Indian Community College, where she was majoring in business.
Denney believes her daughter’s death arose from foul play.
“I do believe that my daughter’s death was a homicide,” she told the Press & Dakotan this week.
Denney said she searched extensively after her daughter’s disappearance, not limiting herself to the Santee Sioux Nation. The initial search covered multiple states.
“I traveled all over, looking for her (on) different reservations, and it was just really hard on me,” she said.
Denney believes her daughter didn’t die in the same location where she was found.
“I do believe that somebody put her there (where she was discovered) because they got scared, and I do believe that she just didn’t lay there and pass away. I believe that somebody got scared and laid her where she was.”
Denney referred to the tight-knit Santee Sioux Nation. Contrary to what she has been told, she believes someone holds information that could solve her daughter’s death.
“You know, (we’re) a small community down here (at Santee), and (yet) ‘nobody knows nothing,’” she said. “I find that so hard to believe, and it’s just really hard on me.”
THE CASE
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) remains working on the case, according to FBI spokeswoman Amy Adams. The Press & Dakotan asked if the FBI had made any arrests, was pursuing suspects or had extended its search beyond the Santee Sioux Nation.
“It is an ongoing investigation, so I cannot make any comment,” Adams told the Press & Dakotan.
Authorities have not released any details surrounding Wabasha’s death or where and how her body was discovered. However, the FBI’s role indicates a criminal act may be involved in the case.
The Santee Sioux Police Department conducted the initial search for Wabasha. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was listed as a resource and contact in the effort.
At the time, Santee Sioux Police Chief Rob Henry informed the Press & Dakotan that the FBI had taken over the case. He did not release any further information and referred media inquiries to the FBI.
No suspects have been processed at the county level.
Both the Knox County Court Clerk and the Knox County District Court reported Wednesday their offices had no criminal charges filed in connection with Wabasha’s death.
Knox County Attorney John Thomas and Knox County Sheriff Don Henery could not be reached for comment Wednesday. Thomas also serves as an ex-officio county coroner.
The federal government took control of the case because of the American Indian victim and her discovery on a reservation, according to a news release at the time.
For the FBI to investigate an alleged crime, it must cover an act and occur on a reservation where the agency holds jurisdiction, and the subject or victim must be American Indian or Alaska Native.
“The FBI is responsible for investigating the most serious crimes in Indian Country,” the release said.
In response to a Press & Dakotan question for this story, Adams said the FBI has been tasked with responsibilities tied to Murdered and Missing Indigenous Persons (MMIP) cases.
“For several years, the FBI has been part of a variety of MMIP focused federal initiatives,” she said.
“This includes the 2020 Attorney General’s MMIP Initiative and Executive Order 13898, which created the Task Force on Missing or Murdered AIAN Persons, also known as Operation Lady Justice.”
Adams referred to other agency-related activities.
“The FBI is also an active member in the Not Invisible Act Commission as well as the Office of the Deputy Attorney General’s MMIP Steering Committee,” she said.
“The FBI is also a part of the November 2021 Executive Order 14053: Improving Public Safety and Criminal Justice for Native Americans and Addressing the Crisis of Missing or Murdered Indigenous People.”
SHARED GRIEF
In Facebook messages at the time, Wabasha’s family expressed sorrow at the woman’s death but also relief that she had been found. In addition, they offered their appreciation for the thoughts, prayers and assistance offered by others during the past three weeks.
During Wabasha’s disappearance, the Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Council had posted a photo and description of the woman on its Facebook page. The tribe also posted messages indicating council members had stayed in touch with Wabasha’s family for any updates and to offer support.
As part of the outreach effort, the tribal council informed the media in a tri-state area about Wabasha’s disappearance and her description. In addition, the tribe posted contact information for reaching law enforcement agencies.
The Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Council later offered a $1,000 reward for credible evidence leading to finding or contacting Wabasha.
Wabasha has never been gone so long without contacting anyone, a family member told News Channel Nebraska. After Wabasha’s family reported her missing, authorities received a number of leads from an extended area, including Kansas.
At the time, tribal leaders said they didn’t know if Wabasha was in danger, only that she had been missing for an extended period.
The Nebraska State Patrol database had listed Wabasha as a missing person but not as an endangered missing person.
During the 2023 session, the Nebraska Legislature considered a bill that would set up a MMIP office within the Nebraska Attorney General’s office. The bill was later amended to create a MMIP liaison.
In a May letter to Nebraska tribal leaders, Scott Shafer with the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs explained the action taken in light of a lengthy filibuster during the session.
“Due to the slow progress of all legislation, Senators determined that the best way to ensure the position would be created would be to work with members of the Appropriations Committee to add the essential elements of this bill to an appropriations bill,” he said.
Denney told the Press & Dakotan she hopes for an end to the MMIP cases in Nebraska and elsewhere.
In the meantime, Denney continues to grieve for her late daughter and hopes others are spared the same situation.
“(It’s) hard to believe she’s gone,” she added.
