SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota Early Childhood Comprehensive Systems (ECCS) Collaborative is looking for new members to join the Family Leadership Group. The insight and feedback Family Leaders provide is extremely important to ECCS’s mission of improving child health outcomes.

Family Leaders must be currently parenting a child under five years of age or have received early childhood services (WIC, Birth-3, Bright Start, Early Head Start, Responsive Parenting, etc.) within the last five years.

