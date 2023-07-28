SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota Early Childhood Comprehensive Systems (ECCS) Collaborative is looking for new members to join the Family Leadership Group. The insight and feedback Family Leaders provide is extremely important to ECCS’s mission of improving child health outcomes.
Family Leaders must be currently parenting a child under five years of age or have received early childhood services (WIC, Birth-3, Bright Start, Early Head Start, Responsive Parenting, etc.) within the last five years.
SD ECCS aims to build integrated maternal and early childhood systems of care that are equitable, sustainable, comprehensive, and inclusive of the health system as a key partner. The vision of SD ECCS is that all South Dakota children are ensured a strong start through access to a range of parenting, education, health, and family support services within a coordinated delivery system.
The application to serve as a Family Leader is now open. Family Leaders serve a two-year term with 10-15 other leaders. The Family Leadership group meets 8-11 times annually, most meetings held virtually. Family Leaders’ tasks will include:
• Helping to identify community-level successes and system-level barriers and propose solutions to the barriers.
• Helping identify opportunities for collaboration and alignment across state and community-level programs
• Creating, implementing, and assisting in the evaluation of tools and activities required to meet ECCS program goals and HRSA Aims
• Providing additional planning, consultation, and advisement upon request of the ESSC Collaborative Advisory Council, ECCS Lead and/or ECCS Family Lead.
