For the second time in three days, South Dakota has reported its biggest one-day spike in COVID-19 infections, according to Saturday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH), with Clay and Yankton counties among those recording big increases.
The DOH reported 425 new infections statewide, topping the previous one-day high of 343 cases on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Clay County saw 42 new positive tests to raise its case total to 294. In the last three days, the county has recorded 128 new infections and one death. The county also had six new recoveries (139). There are now 153 active cases.
Yankton County saw its biggest one-day rise to date with 13 new infections, bringing its total to 212. Nine recoveries were reported (158). There are 51 active cases, which is also a pandemic high.
Also locally, Union County added six new cases, giving it 255 to date. There were two new recoveries (215). There are 36 active cases.
Charles Mix County had three new infections (122). There was one new recovery (104). Eighteen cases are active.
Hutchinson County registered two new positive tests (38). Six cases are active.
Turner County also reported two new infections (76). There was one new recovery (62). There are 13 active cases.
Bon Homme County saw one new positive test, its 50th. Four recoveries were reported (34). There are 15 active cases.
South Dakota recorded two new deaths, giving it 167 to date.
Other statewide statistics included:
• Total Cases — 12,942 (+425);
• Active Cases — 2,428 (+246);
• Recoveries — 10,347 (+177);
• Hospitalizations — 1,006 ever hospitalized (+11); 79 currently hospitalized (-1);
Testing — 189,359 total tests (+2,917); 144,504 individuals tested (+2,016).
In Nebraska, 335 new cases were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Friday. One new death was also recorded, raising the state toll to 392.
Both Knox (62) and Dixon (60) counties reported two new cases.
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 33,436 (+335);
• Recoveries — 25,282 (+273);
• Hospitalizations — 1,982 ever hospitalized (+14); 168 currently hospitalized (+6);
• Total Tests — 355,731 (+2,739).
