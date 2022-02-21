PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has announced the launch of the South Dakota Citizen Portal, an updated sd.gov website that will modernize citizen services.
The first version of the Governor’s Citizen Portal includes enhanced search functions that will help citizens find the services they need. The portal also provides a live agent online between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. CT during regular business days.
You can also reach a hotline for assistance at 605-773-3011. The hotline will be available between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. CT during regular business days.
Newly built-in services include the ability to request child-care assistance, information about our ConnectSD broadband program, and victims’ services. Additional services will be added to the Governor’s Citizen Portal as part of ongoing improvements.
The project is being paid for with a special appropriation by the Legislature for the IT modernization fund. The goal is to update the state’s digital infrastructure to strengthen the state’s systems against cybersecurity risks.
