Nebraska Preps For 911 Update

HARTINGTON, Neb. — By next year, Nebraska law enforcement and other first responders should hold more ways to receive emergency calls from the public, a Cedar County official says.
By a 4-1 vote earlier this year, the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) approved a contract with Lumen (formerly Century Link) to provide Next Generation 911 services.
The conversion should be completed statewide by late 2022, according to Cedar County Emergency Manager Kevin Garvin. The switch is intended to give dispatchers and others the ability to receive texts, video and cell phone photos.
The change recognizes the increasing use of smartphones and other devices for sending emergency calls and other information, Garvin said. He chairs the northeast region’s board for working with the switch.
“Nationwide, 911 is getting a facelift, so to speak,” he said. “The technology involved in processing the calls from the point when someone dials 911 to the point it is answered at the dispatch center is (the upgrade).”
The northeast region should go live on the state network in about 18 months, Garvin said.
“The biggest change at present that people may notice will be the ability to send text messages to 911, a feature that is not available in most areas in northeast Nebraska at this time,” he said.
Technology has far outstripped the current 911 infrastructure, Garvin said. A major difference comes in the way the general public makes emergency calls, he added.
“The technology in use today (at dispatch centers) was never designed to accommodate the technology we have today (with smartphones). The technology didn’t exist at the time,” he said. “Next Generation 911, as it is referred to, incorporates today’s technologies.”
Besides texting to 911, a number of other features are included in the upgrade, Garvin said. Those include better location information from cell phone calls and the routing of calls geographically to the appropriate 911 center. The changes will also improve the interconnection of 911 answering points and dispatch centers.
The Nebraska PSC wasn’t unanimous in taking action, as District 2 Commissioner Crystal Rhoades voted against the contract approval. She expressed concerns about the chosen provider.
“Lumen has a proven track record of 911 failures nationally and in Nebraska,” she said in a press release. “I don’t believe awarding them the contract is prudent given they are currently under investigation for those failures.”
Under the initial five-year contract, Lumen will provide NG911 services at a cost of nearly $815,000 the first year and $1.8 million each of the remaining four years. At the end of the initial contract period, the PSC holds the option to extend the contract for up to 10 years.
The contract calls for establishing a statewide Emergency Services Internet Protocol Network (ESInet). The PSC currently provides funding assistance to 68 public service answering points (PSAP). The 68 PSAPs are in the process of forming regions with seven PSAP regions expected to be connected to the statewide ESInet at the completion of the project.
Nebraska seeks to connect all PSAP regions to the ESInet by the end of 2022, according to State 911 Director David Sankey.
The contract with Lumen represents the next big step in the process, he said. Once the contract is signed, the PSC and Lumen representatives will set priorities and a timeline for connecting PSAP regions to the statewide ESInet.
As part of the contract, Lumen is partnering with Intrado to provide NG911 Core Services. Those services locate and route calls to 911 using a caller’s Geographic Information System (GIS). The collected data is based on a caller’s longitude and latitude.
The formation of regions is intended to bring cost savings and consistent equipment among the counties, Garvin said. The northeast region tentatively consists of Knox, Cedar, Dixon, Dakota, Thurston, Wayne and Madison counties. The City of Norfolk Dispatch center is included in addition to Madison County.
Officials in the northeast have tentatively selected two host sites, Garvin said. Those sites are the City of South Sioux City/Dakota County Dispatch center and the City of Norfolk Police Division Dispatch center.
All of the remaining dispatch centers will be networked to both of those hosts, Garvin said. In turn, the hosts will then be networked to the rest of the state, and eventually to surrounding states.
“In the event of a network or equipment failure, this network makes sure that no call goes unanswered,” he said. “For example, if Cedar County loses our connection to the host, the system knows to automatically route our calls to either Dixon (County) or Knox County.”
The change would provide a major improvement over the current system, Garvin said.
“As it stands now, such an event would require manual intervention from our 911 service provider and could take 10 or 15 minutes,” he said. “If the entire network goes down, then the calls get answered at South Sioux City or Norfolk.”
South Sioux City and Norfolk were chosen as northeast hosts because of their diverse geology and existing infrastructure, Garvin said. In addition, they maintain a full-time information technology person staff. Also, they offer the room to accommodate more staff and equipment for extra calls should the need arise.
The northeast region has met regularly for about a year, working on required legal agreements and other background steps before the region can join ESInet, Garvin said.
“People won’t notice any change in how their calls get answered, absent a fiber getting cut or some other catastrophe,” he said.
The current Nebraska upgrades are intended to interact with a proposed national plan, Garvin said.
“The eventual goal on a national level, from the literature I’ve seen, is to connect all 50 states together so that calls are routed more accurately,” he said.
“Should the need arise to transfer a call, it can be transferred seamlessly along with all the data that goes with it.”
The contract, once finalized by the state, can be found on the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services/State Purchasing webpage at https://das.nebraska.gov/materiel/purchasing/6264/6264.html.
