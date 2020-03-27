100 Years Ago
Sunday, March 28, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 28, 1945
• The old Binder Brothers ice house, now the Yaggie Mills warehouse, or will be when it gets to its final destination on the east side of the Yaggie feed mill, crossed Walnut street on Second shortly before 11 a.m. today after being held up in the block between Cedar and Walnut all day yesterday until the Western Union could lower its cable across Second. This large structure has been on the road from 512 West Second street for almost a week but it was expected to reach its destination by tomorrow night.
• According to an announcement made today by the South Dakota State Elks’ Association, a Yankton high school senior has been named one of two winners in the state “most valuable student” contest sponsored by the Elks National Scholarship Foundation. That student is Don Bierle, 19, son of Mr. and Mrs. John A. Bierle, 109 East Sixth street here.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, March 28, 1970
• The Rev. Channing E. Phillips of Washington, D.C., is the first of two black leaders coming to the Yankton College campus in April to discuss the urban-racial crisis under the sponsorship of the Program in World Understanding of the History and Political Science Department. The Washington pastor is hailed as the most rational voice in the crusade for black power.
• The University of South Dakota’s Invitational Track and Field Meet had its beginning in 1949, Dan Lennon’s first year as head track coach of the Coyotes, with six schools entered. The 22nd annual event is scheduled for Saturday, April 4, with a possible entry list numbering 28 and a high school division that has grown to such proportions the meet will be split over a two-day period for the first time in its history.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 28, 1995
• Newsprint, cardboard, plastic and aluminum/metal cans may soon be recycled curbside. Yankton City Commission unanimously approved the start up of “River City Recycle Program,” the city-staffed curbside recycling program by May 1. The resolution passed during the commission’s meeting Monday night included discussion and approval with the Joint Powers Association and Vermillion city staff before trucks will roll.
• When it comes to the classic dance steps, Mount Marty College students are learning from the voices — and arms and legs — of experience. Members of the Yankton Senior Citizens Center are lacing up their dancing shoes and working with the students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.