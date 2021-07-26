VERMILLION — The 2021 Summer Reading Program goes through July 29 at the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library. Kids and teens are invited to join in for the closing party starting at noon on July 29. There will be games, food and a special concert by Red Beard Blue Beard starting at 1 p.m.
The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is located at 18 Church Street in Vermillion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.