ELK POINT — One person died and two others were injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Elk Point.
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2014 Ford F-150 pickup was southbound when the driver lost control due to icy road conditions at 6:20 p.m. two miles south of Elk Point. The vehicle went across the median and into the northbound lanes where it collided head-on with a northbound 2016 GMC Yukon.
The 57-year-old male driver of the pickup was partially ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 58-year-old female passenger of the pickup suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Vermillion hospital.
The 49-year-old male driver of the Yukon sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital.
All three people involved were wearing seat belts.
That northbound section of Interstate 29 was closed to traffic for about three hours. Traffic was rerouted through the Jefferson Port of Entry.
Names of the three people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.
