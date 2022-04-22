PIERRE — The Executive Board for the Legislative Research Council (LRC) will hold its third meeting of the 2022 Interim on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The Executive Board, chaired by Sen. Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown) with vice chair Rep. Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham), will receive reports from Reed Holwegner, LRC Director, and the Executive Committee; and discuss committee scopes and appointments for the 2022 Interim.
The full agenda is available online at https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/236793.pdf.
