100 Years Ago
Saturday, March 4, 1922
• Wm. Muth, local cabinet maker, has been awarded the contract for manufacturing additional equipment for Sacred Heart hospital, 50 dressers and 50 combination wardrobes and writing desks.
• The Marne Creek raged and roared yesterday afternoon, and so, in lesser strength, did the residents of the district along the creek between Walnut and Broadway.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 4, 1947
• Four Cub packs were organized in Tyndall last week under the direction of Don Meisel, new Cubmaster. Den mothers have been selected and den chiefs are to be named later.
• The largest real estate transaction in recent years was closed in Scotland when the Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. sold the “River Ranch” to the New Elm Mennonite colony. The ranch includes about 2800 acres of land on the James River, six miles northeast of Scotland. The property originally belonged to the Mennonites and it was known as the Maxwell Colony.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, March 4, 1972
• Dr. Jack M. McBroom, assistant professor of physiology and pharmacology at the University of South Dakota School of Medicine, will travel to Kiev, U.S.S.R. this summer. He will be attending and presenting research at the Ninth International Congress of Gerontology from July 2 through 7.
• A stretch of the Niobrara River would become Nebraska’s first “national scenic river” under a proposal to be made in Mexico City next week at the National Wildlife Federation convention.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 4, 1997
• Efforts are moving from the interest to the action stage on a proposal establishing a Highway 81 visitor’s information center at the scenic overlook just south of Yankton. The scenic overlook, which currently offers a parking lot and picnicking area, is being considered for the proposed visitor’s center offering information on local Nebraska communities.
• Highway workers could put the brakes on speeding in construction areas under a bill endorsed unanimously Monday by the Senate Local Government Committee. The measure would let state Transportation Department employees write speeding tickets in work zones. Workers with radar guns would clock drivers at the beginning of construction zones. They would light a stop sign at the end of work areas to halt speeders.
