The Bennett County Nursing Home is located in Martin on the Pine Ridge Reservation.  

 Photo Courtesy of Connie Smith/Lakota Times

A third South Dakota nursing home will close this year — citing short staff, rising costs and years of insufficient Medicaid reimbursement. More than 15 South Dakota nursing homes have closed since 2017.

The Bennett County Nursing Home in Martin operated at a loss of over $1.3 million in the first six months of 2023, CEO and Bennett County Hospital Administrator Michael Christensen wrote in an open letter to local newspaper The Lakota Times. The nursing home will close on Oct. 13.

