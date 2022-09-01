100 Years Ago
Saturday, September 2, 1922
• School will start next week in the public schools and parochial school of Yankton. There has been a rearrangement of rooms in the city schools, with the old Central building remodeled and an added number of classrooms made available. As a result, it has been possible to clear all the grades out of the high school building and to devote that building entirely to the four upper classes.
• Plans for the completion of the Yankton College radio broadcasting station, 100 watts more powerful than the Argus Leader set at Sioux Falls, in time for broadcasting football games here, play by play, were announced today by Homer Fitch, chief operator at the college.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 2, 1947
• Mrs. Frank Shuff was moving today to 500 Mulberry Street where she will make her home with her son, Edw. Shuff and family. She has been living in an apartment at the F.H. Monfore home and has been engaged in the dressmaking business, but she is discontinuing her work as seamstress with her change of address.
• Coach Lorne Arnold announced today that football drills for players in the immediate vicinity opened yesterday and will continue through this week for prospective Yankton Greyhound squad members. The Hounds will work under the Crane field lights from 7:30 until 9:30 this week.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, September 2, 1972
• The Yankton Bucks mounted two long scoring drives and staved off a valiant try by the undermanned Vermillion Tanagers last night, gaining some measure of revenge as the Bucks blanked their traditional opening rival 13-0 before a full house at Crane-Youngworth Field last night.
• Seven Japanese educators will be visiting in this area for the next two weeks. Takeyuki Oyama, who has been teaching English in Japan for 17 years, will be observing classes at Yankton High School. The participants are in a program sponsored by the Council on International Exchange, Inc., with area visits sponsored through the cooperation of Youth for Understanding.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 2, 1997
• Trying to rescue flooded residents, Barry Banks fell into the bone-chilling Red River. Banks, a Vermillion resident, faced many other perils during last April’s week-long rescue mission. A member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary unit in Yankton, he recently received an award and citation from the Coast Guard’s top commander.
• For many farmers, now may provide the last window for getting crucial sunshine and moisture for their crops. But for Northeast Nebraskans suffering late hail and wind damage, the season appears lost. A recent hailstorm caused devastation as it swept through the heart of Knox County, Extension Agent Terry Gompert said.
