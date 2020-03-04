The Lincoln Elementary School 4th and 5th grades will present “DIG It! A Musical” about ancient civilizations. The performance will be held at 7 p.m. tonight (Thursday) at the Yankton High School theatre.
Travel back in time and join inquisitive archaeologists, Taki and Tut, and their fossil friend, Louie, as they explore the wonders of ancient civilization. From the farm laborers of early Mesopotamia and Egyptian mummies who “rap” to a chorus of ancient Greeks and Romulus and Remus who dream of building a great city, you will enjoy discovering the archaeological mysteries of the past. The public is invited to enjoy this free concert under the direction of Dena Den Herder, music educator. Paul Struck is the Lincoln Elementary Principal.
