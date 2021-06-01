The Mead Cultural Education Center is weathering the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there’s still a long way to go.
Executive Director Crystal Nelson appeared at Tuesday’s Yankton County Commission meeting to give an update on the center’s progress and how it’s faring in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.
“We’re definitely not out of the woods yet post-COVID,” Nelson said. “We’re an indoor tourism facility. Last year we made 4,000 free passes to give to each campsite at the lake. We saw 20 come back. We could not give away an indoor experience last year.”
She said that more people need to pass through the facility in order to guarantee its future.
“I know that if we survive this year, we will survive,” she said. “It really depends on how quickly the indoor tourism experience and industry recovers. We’re already starting to see a few people, but we have to see at least 10-20 people per day to make sure we’re going to be all right.”
Nelson noted that the center is currently employing three full-time staff and three part-time staff and was able to keep all of them thanks to receiving a PPP grant during the crisis.
“All of these individuals are amazing and very talented people,” she said. “They do the jobs of three people each, so they’re just amazing. They’ve learned what they needed to learn, no matter what. They have a real passion for the work that they do, and the Yankton County community should be proud of them.”
She said that she is still confident in the future.
“We hope that the Yankton County Commission will continue to fund us, in addition to the mil levy, until we can recover from COVID,” she said. “It really does help us out tremendously. We have a bright future and we’re working very hard to make sure that the Mead Cultural Education Center is something that is a destination museum and something our community can utilize on a regular basis.”
She also gave a brief update on fundraising efforts to help take another step toward moving buildings that are part of the Dakota Territorial Museum from the former Westside Park site to Mead.
“We did just finish up our Heritage Park raffle,” she said. “Our goal was to raise $17,000 between raffle tickets and private donations — one-time gifts or pledges — and we raised $19,500. We have the money now to do the dirt work and the foundation for the depot, the biggest building we have to move from Westside Park.”
The depot is set to move in late July or early August.
“Our overall goal for being able to move everything out to the new park is $100,000 and we’re now only $25,000 away from that goal,” she said. “We’re going to work on finding ways to secure that sooner than later so we can get that project going.”
Prior to the regular meeting Tuesday, the County Commission held a joint meeting with members of the Yankton County Planning Commission to vote on a temporary ordinance regarding medicinal cannabis establishment permitting.
Though meant to be a public discussion, no members of the public opted to speak about the proposed ordinance nor was there any discussion held by Planning Commission members or the Yankton County Commission. Following the hearing portion, the Planning Commission members voted 5-0 recommending approval of the ordinance. The County Commission then held its first hearing on the ordinance.
The County Commission will consider the proposal at its June 15 meeting.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Approved several plats, five conditional-use permits and a variance;
• Approved a Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative (JDAI) grant application.
