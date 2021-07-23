Lopez Pleads Guilty In Woman’s 2019 Death

A Yankton man has pleaded guilty in connection with the death of a Yankton woman in 2019
At a pretrial conference hearing Friday morning, De’Von Lopez, whose case was headed to trial the first week of August, appeared in a Yankton courtroom and announced that he wanted to change his plea in accordance with a plea arrangement in the case ivolving the death of Deborah Schock.
Originally charged with murder in the second degree, which carries a minimum sentence of life in prison, Lopez pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of manslaughter in the first degree, according to court records.
Manslaughter in the first degree is a Class C felony that is punishable by a fine of up to $50,000 and life in prison.
A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Yankton County Safety Center.
On Sept. 7, 2019, the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a mobile home located in rural Yankton County for a report of a death. Family members had discovered Schock deceased in her residence. A preliminary investigation indicated that the victim had been deceased for several days.
An autopsy found that Schock had injuries consistent with strangulation.
Originally, Dylon Tate Lopez, the brother of De’Von Lopez, was arrested and charged, but the case against him was quickly dropped.
Among the evidence collected at the time were fingernail clippings from Schock. A database search determined the DNA profile was consistent with the offender sample of Dylon Lopez, who had been arrested by the Yankton County Sheriff’s Department earlier in the summer for simple assault and simple assault (domestic), after which a DNA sample was collected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.