100 Years
Wednesday, June 14, 1922
• A reward of $100 for the apprehension and conviction of the person or persons who broke into the high school building Monday night was decided upon at a special meeting of the board of education late yesterday. Thieves entered and robbed the Carnegie Public Library the same night. It is considered possible that they were the same ones who forced their entrance into the high school. This is the sixth time during its existence that the local library has been the victim of robbers.
• The Missouri River here took a jump of a foot and a half in the last 24 hours, bringing it to the highest stage it has been this year. The raise was the second largest in any 24 hour period since the bridge offices have been established here, office records show. At 8 o’clock Tuesday morning the gauge showed about 6.6, and at 1 o’clock this afternoon it had crawled to 8.1.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, June 14, 1947
• The public is being invited to the Yankton ballpark on south Pearl Street this evening to join all local patriotic and service organizations in commemorating the birth of the United States Flag. A special Flag Day program has been arranged and will be presented beginning at 8:30 p.m.
• The stage is all set for the visit of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of South Dakota to Yankton for the 17th annual encampment, which gets underway Sunday.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 14, 1972
• Final preparations are underway for more than 1,000 area Boy Scouts this camping season at the Lewis and Clark Scout Reservation west of Yankton on Lewis and Clark Lake. The season gets underway June 18 and will continue through Aug. 12, according to Council Director of Camping Jim Norvell of Yankton, also southern District Scout executive.
• Twin sisters from Centerville won top honors at the statewide 4-H Automotive Contest, held June 8 at South Dakota State University. Dawn Overgaard, 19, Centerville, with 171 points, won first place in the girls’ division of the automotive event. Her twin sister, Diane, was second with 184 points.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, June 14, 1997
• When describing the nature of the Freeman Company, one often uses a single word — unique. Celebrating its 60th year of operation, the Freeman Company remains the sole manufacturer of aircraft parts in South Dakota. The company currently produces parts for both commercial and military aircraft, ranging from the Piper Cub to the Concorde and from the C-130 Hercules to the AH-64 Apache helicopter.
• Yankton’s new city manager is slowly making the rounds. City Manager Eric Swanson said he spent his first week on the job touring city facilities, speaking to civic groups and meeting as many people as possible.
