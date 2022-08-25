VERMILLION —The University of South Dakota has announced changes to its alcohol policy following recent approval from the South Dakota Board of Regents. Starting in September, beer will be sold at all Coyote athletic events in the DakotaDome and Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The first events that will see alcohol sales will be the Coyote volleyball matches against CSU Bakersfield and West Virginia on Sept. 9. The policy for general sales will not yet be in effect for this weekend’s volleyball tournament.

