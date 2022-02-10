Nebraska Park Expansion Promoted

LINCOLN, Neb. — A $200 million package that includes Niobrara State Park and Lewis and Clark Lake upgrades appears headed for the Legislature floor, a northeast Nebraska lawmaker said Thursday.
District 40 Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton and other members of the Natural Resources Committee heard testimony Thursday on LB1023. The package includes $87 million for Knox County recreation projects.
LB1023 came out of the Legislature’s Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability (STAR WARS) Special Committee. Gragert serves on the committee, which unanimously recommended the package of proposals for approval by the Unicameral.
The Natural Resources Committee chairman will schedule a vote on the bill, which could come next week, Gragert told the Press & Dakotan.
“I really think it will get out of committee and go to the full chamber,” Gragert said. “The governor included it in his budget, Speaker Mike Hilger chairs our STAR WARS Committee, and it’s a priority bill for one of our senators.”
The recreation proposals include:
• Replacement of a boat access facility along the Niobrara River in Knox County to provide access to the hunting and fishing in the area;
• Construction of an event center and lodge at Niobrara State Park;
• A major marina expansion at Lewis and Clark Lake, which would grow Weigand Marina from its current 121 boat slips to 600-700.
Hilgers compared the two shores of Lewis & Clark Lake, with the South Dakota side attracting around 2 million visitors a year while the Nebraska side draws about 300,000 to 400,000 visitors.
The projects in LB1023 could have a $150 million annual impact, Hilgers said.
Gov. Pete Ricketts’ $200 million proposal includes $50 million from ARPA, or the COVID-19 relief money, and $150 million from the state budget, Gragert said. LB1023 provides the mechanism for implement the plan, with both the budget and bill necessary to make the plan work.
The Niobrara State Park and Lewis and Clark projects have already cleared a major hurdle by getting included in LB1023, Gragert said.
“We have a big pot of money, but there were a lot more projects that were proposed than we could finance,” he said.
Gragert pointed to the grit and determination of towns such as Niobrara and Lynch that resurrected themselves from the 2019 flooding and ice jams. The proposed upgrades could provide a major economic boost, he said.
“This can provide a tremendous synergy for the entire region, including Yankton,” he added.
Thursday’s testimony included opponent Al Davis of the Nebraska Sierra Club, who questioned whether LB1023 places too much emphasis on commercial development and not enough on the environment and preserving Nebraska’s natural beauty. He preferred an emphasis on improving current offerings.
He also questioned the spending of $87 million for projects around Lewis and Clark Lake, which he noted is filling with sediment.
While other speakers gave neutral comments, mostly on other aspects of LB1023, a number of Knox County residents, along with Deputy Director Jim Swenson of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, took to the microphone to offer supportive testimony.
Eunice Palu, president of the Friends of Knox County organization, called her county “one of the best kept secrets in the state.”
“It’s home to Nebraska’s second largest reservoir with Lewis and Clark Lake, and Niobrara State park boasts some of the most beautiful scenery in the country,” she said. “Even more unique, we’re located 1-3 hours from some of the largest population bases in three states: South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa.”
According to South Dakota tourism officials, Lewis and Clark Lake attracts more than 2 million visitors a year, and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks reports 1.2 million visitors to the parks along Lewis and Clark Lake during the year, she said.
Weigand Marina has such a long waiting list for boat slips that it no longer takes applications, she added.
Nebraska needs to tap the potential on its side of the lake, she added. The region could welcome not only more tourists but also new residents, she said.
“It’s no secret COVID-19 has affected how people live, work and play. More and more people from other states are buying property in Knox County because they can work anywhere, and they love to hunt, fish, boat and do all the things our area has to offer,” she said.
“We not only need to grow tourism, but we also need to attract and retain young people, and this proposal will allow us to reach that goal.”
Creighton City Council member Eric Schroeder, Knox County economic development director Kelly Hanvey and small-business owner Dan Broz spoke of the impact that the proposal would have on the regional economy.
.Niobrara town clerk Mona Weatherwax spoke of the community’s history of overcoming adversity, including the multiple relocation of the town after flooding.
“We continue to reinvent ourselves,” she said.
The Niobrara Board of Trustees, and the residents in general, strongly support the legislative bill as a way of revitalizing the region and making it more aesthetically pleasing. The upgrades could lead to other improvements and services for Niobrara State Park and the community itself, she said.
Niobrara has already shown its commitment post-2019 by adding walking trails and infrastructure improvements, she said.
“At Niobrara, we have the turkey, duck, deer, fishing and boating season. Now, we could add a conference season,” Weatherwax said, referring to the lodge and event center.
Besides the recreationists and tourists who normally trek to Niobrara, a number of new visitors discovered the area during the pandemic, Weatherwax said. In addition, the town has gained two residents from different parts of the country because they liked what they saw in the region. Also, people are learning they can work from home and don’t need to live where they work.
Other proponents included Holt Robinette of the Niobrara Promoters and Traci Jeffrey with the Norfolk Visitors Bureau, emphasizing the regional impact of the projects.
Ponca Tribal member Jo An Schlotman spoke of her tribe’s deep ties with the region. The tribe has already invested in Niobrara with businesses, its community center, headquarters and powwow grounds.
The tribe would like to open a Chief Standing Bear Museum and other expanded ventures with the increased traffic from the proposed upgrades and lodge, she said.
Niobrara school superintendent Margaret Sandoz spoke of her lifelong ties to the community, including her work as a teenager at Niobrara State Park.
She saw her hometown make gritty and determined recovery from 2011 and 2019 flooding. The Legislature’s proposals can provide a huge boost, and area residents are ready to do their part, she said.
“Give us an opportunity, and we’ll grow to our potential,” she said.
