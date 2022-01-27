SD Supreme Court Rules In Yankton Pitbull Case

PIERRE — A Yankton trailer court owner isn’t liable for injuries sustained by a tenant’s child from another tenant’s pit bull, the South Dakota Supreme Court ruled Thursday.
The high court ruled unanimously on the case brought by Teresa Burgi, both individually and as guardian for a minor identified in court documents as K.B.
The Supreme Court heard the case last October.
Burgi was appealing the lower court’s decision in favor of East Winds Court, with John Blackburn of Yankton as sole shareholder in the corporation. Blackburn purchased East Winds Court in 2005 and owns several other rental properties in the Yankton area, according to the Supreme Court decision.
In the September 2017 incident, K.B. retrieved a basketball within the radius of the dog’s leash during a game at the trailer court. The dog attacked him, biting the boy’s face in several places. K.B. ultimately required multiple corrective surgeries. Both parties in the lawsuit agreed K.B. did nothing to provoke the attack.
Burgi filed the lawsuit against East Winds, seeking damages for K.B.’s injuries. Her complaint alleged common-law negligence, negligence per se and breach of contract.
Burgi did not sue Ronald Pasman, the dog’s owner. However, East Winds filed a third-party complaint against Pasman, seeking indemnification from him in the event it was found liable.
Pasman did not answer the third-party complaint and has appeared only as a witness in this action.
THE CASE
First Circuit Judge David Knoff of Yankton originally heard the case and issued a summary judgement — or immediate ruling — in favor of the trailer court.
In this week’s decision, the Supreme Court noted it was not addressing Pasman’s liability as the dog’s owner.
The circuit court had granted the landlord’s motion for summary judgment on all claims. Burgi appealed the circuit court’s decision solely as to her general negligence claim against the trailer court.
Burgi rented a lot from East Winds and lived in East Winds Court with her three children, including K.B.
Pasman was a neighbor of Burgi’s and also leased a mobile home lot from East Winds. During the time relevant to this appeal, Pasman lived four lots away from Burgi and K.B.
Pasman owned a pit bull named Marco. The dog originally belonged to Pasman’s daughter, but she gave Marco to her father after realizing Marco’s size made him unsuited to live in her apartment.
Pasman’s daughter described Marco as a well-behaved, playful dog. Pasman’s experience with Marco was much the same. He characterized the canine as a friendly dog who never barked or exhibited any behavioral problems.
While the dog was under Pasman’s care, Pasman’s minor grandson claimed Marco had previously been involved in a fight with another dog, although his recollection of the altercation was vague and otherwise unconfirmed.
When Marco was not inside Pasman’s trailer home, he was tethered to the front hitch of the trailer using a body-harness attached to a chain. The chain allowed the dog roughly a 10-12 foot radius within which he could roam on Pasman’s lot.
On the day the canine arrived, Pasman affixed two “Beware of Dog” signs to the front of his trailer, one on either side of the hitch.
Near the edge of Pasman’s lot was a free-standing basketball hoop. The base of the hoop was located on Pasman’s lot, while the hoop itself extended out over the paved street where neighborhood children would occasionally play. The street was owned and maintained by East Winds.
MORE DETAILS
The Supreme Court decision contains additional details about the incident.
On the afternoon of Sept. 3, 2017, K.B. was playing basketball with Pasman’s two young grandchildren in front of Pasman’s lot. Marco was outside at the time, chained to the trailer hitch.
The exact sequence of events that followed is unclear from the record, but at some point K.B. attempted to retrieve a basketball from Pasman’s driveway inside the perimeter of Marco’s chain.
When K.B. reached for the ball, Marco attacked him and bit the boy’s face in several places ultimately requiring multiple corrective surgeries.
Pasman testified in his deposition that he did not know who owned the hoop or who placed it on his lot.
Ronald Galvan worked for Blackburn as the property manager of East Winds Court. Galvan was tasked with maintaining the property, collecting rent, communicating with tenants and drafting leases.
The written leases for Burgi’s lot and Pasman’s lot treated dog ownership differently — Burgi’s lease prohibited dogs, Pasman’s did not.
As the property manager, Galvan was charged with keeping an eye on East Winds Court and watching for “violation(s) of the (trailer court) rules.” Galvan estimated he drove through the trailer court nearly every day during his time as manager.
Blackburn also surveyed the property, though far less frequently, stating he drove through the trailer court approximately twice a year, often riding along with Galvan during his inspections.
However, neither Blackburn nor Galvan remembered noticing the “Beware of Dog” signs hung on Pasman’s trailer.
During his deposition, Blackburn testified he had not seen the “Beware of Dog” signs on Pasman’s trailer. If he had, he stated that he would have “taken action” and “investigated” to determine whether the “dog could be a problem.”
However, this does not mean Blackburn was obligated by a legal duty to do so or that his efforts to investigate further would have been for the benefit of someone other than East Winds, the Supreme Court said in its decision.
After Marco attacked K.B., one of Pasman’s neighbors revealed she remembered the dog’s temperament differently.
Though she had apparently not reported Marco’s behavior previously, the neighbor claimed the dog often exhibited aggressive tendencies and would lunge toward her on the end of his chain as she passed by with her lawn mower.
In her affidavit, the neighbor stated she remembered seeing the “Beware of Dog” signs posted on Pasman’s trailer. She further believed East Winds knew Marco was a danger to the neighborhood, though she offered no explanation as to how or why East Winds knew Marco was dangerous.
THE COURT RULES
In her general negligence claim, Burgi alleged East Winds owed a duty as a landlord to protect K.B. from the attack or to warn him of Marco’s potential for violence.
She further alleged East Winds knew of Marco’s dangerous tendencies. In turn, East Winds failed to exercise reasonable care by not removing the dog from the premises or otherwise terminating Pasman’s lease.
The breach of contract claim alleged Marco’s presence in the trailer court was a violation of Burgi’s lease, which prohibited pets altogether.
However, it appears that after the parties conducted additional discovery and examined Pasman’s lease (which allowed non-vicious pets), the claim evolved into an allegation that East Winds allowed Pasman to keep Marco in violation of the non-vicious pets clause in his lease.
East Winds moved for summary judgment as to all of Burgi’s claims, which the circuit court granted.
The Supreme Court concluded East Winds owed no legal duty to K.B. while he was present on Pasman’s leased premises outside of a common area, and, in any event, East Winds had no knowledge of Marco’s alleged dangerous propensities.
Burgi’s appeals alleged East Winds owed a duty to protect K.B. from Pasman’s dog. In addition, there are disputed issues of material fact as to whether East Winds was aware of Marco’s dangerous natural inclination.
Chief Justice Steven Jensen and Associate Justices Mark Salter, Janine Kern, Patricia DeVaney and Scott Myren concurred for the unanimous decision.
