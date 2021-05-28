VERMILLION — The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library has a special Pride Month Lunch & Learn planned for June 4.
LGBTQ Pride Month is currently celebrated each year in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. The purpose of the commemorative month is to acknowledge the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals have had on history locally, nationally and internationally.
In recognition of June as LGBTQ Pride Month, join Travis L. Letellier for a presentation on “The ABCs of LGBTQ.” Letellier has been part of the Vermillion community since 2014, when he joined the USD faculty. He serves on committees for the City of Vermillion and volunteers for South Dakota non-profits. His talk will focus on how we can develop a better understanding of LGBTQ identities and experiences. By introducing fundamental concepts, definitions and language, participants will leave with a deeper knowledge of the LGBTQ community.
Register at bit.ly/vplabc to access the free program on Zoom, hosted by the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library. We will meet online at noon on Friday, June 4.
If you have any questions, email Rachelle at rachelle.langdon@vermillionpubliclibrary.org.
The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. The library is located at 18 Church Street in Vermillion.
