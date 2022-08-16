Gavins Point Aquarium Copes With Tank Trouble

“Just a terrible start to a Monday morning.”
That’s how Sam Stukel, fisheries biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, described it when he arrived at the Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery and Aquarium to discover that the front glass panel of one of the 1,500-gallon display tanks had shattered overnight.
The fish in the tank were peaceful and not in the habit of charging the glass, Stukel told the Press & Dakotan.
“I wouldn’t expect the fish had anything to do with it. It’s very thick glass,” he said. “You rarely see them moving around that fast. It would take a lot of power.”
Stukel said his immediate thought was that the damage was caused by vandals, but security camera footage showed an empty room and a spontaneous glass breach, Stukel said.
After the tempered glass pane shattered outwards, 1,500 gallons of water surged out with force. Later, water marks on aquarium glass at the opposite end of the building were visible up to 4 feet high. Also, most of the fish from the ruptured tank were found washed up at the other end of the facility, he said.
“It must have been some structural imperfection in the glass,” Stukel said.
The aquarium, built in 1961, boasts 10,000 gallons of displays, according to the Friends of Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery and Aquarium’s website. Displays include amphibians, fish and reptiles.
The Friends group has been around since 2006 and includes local citizens from counties in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota who care about fish and wildlife. The group aims to inform the community about the Hatchery and Aquarium and work together to conserve, protect and enhance the natural resources in the Yankton area.
The Friends group runs the aquarium’s gift shop and hosts events at both the Hatchery and Aquarium, raising money for improvements. The gift shop was flooded, but its stock was stored high enough that it did not sustain any water damage.
Currently, volunteers from the Friends group are helping with water removal and some of the repairs.
Each year, Stukel empties the aquarium’s tanks and cleans them. This year, he said he is considering adding a glass inspection to the regular maintenance.
Also, moisture alarms might have alerted Hatchery personnel to the break as soon as it happened.
Sadly, by the time Stukel arrived, only one fish was still alive.
“There were probably six fish (that died), but some of them I’ve had for over five years,” he said. “I kind of got to know them a little bit. Some of my favorites were in that tank.”
The tank, located on the northern end of the building, contained smallmouth buffalo, pallid sturgeon and paddlefish, he said.
“It also had our largest catfish, a big blue catfish. That was a tough loss,” he added.
Restocking a tank like that is not as easy as it sounds, Stukel said.
“To find a wild fish is going to be difficult,” he said. “Then, a wild fish that can adapt to captivity? That’s a whole other challenge — all those fish had (adapted).”
Thankfully, there doesn’t seem to be any structural or electrical damage in the facility, Stukel said.
“We’re pretty well set up for taking on water,” he said. “This flooring works great and so does the tile.”
There is some cosmetic damage to the wood and parts of the display that should be addressed, but replacing the tempered glass pane of the aquarium may take some time, Stukel said.
“Also, I’ve got to create some new signage. There was water damage to some of that,” Stukel said.
Initially, it was feared the aquarium facility would have to be closed for weeks, missing Riverboat Days and the end of the summer tourist season.
However, in an email to the Press & Dakotan Tuesday, Stukel said there might be a workaround to reopen the facility sooner since the glass replacement will likely not happen until later in the fall.
“We are leaning towards covering the broken exhibit and reopening in a few days,” he said. “If all goes well, we’ll be ready to go for Riverboat Days weekend.”
