Gavins Point Aquarium Copes With Tank Trouble
Sam Stukel, fisheries biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, surveys the damage to a 1,500-gallon tank at the Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery and Aquarium after the glass pane shattered in the early hours of Monday morning.

 Cora Van Olson/P&D

“Just a terrible start to a Monday morning.”

That’s how Sam Stukel, fisheries biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, described it when he arrived at the Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery and Aquarium to discover that the front glass panel of one of the 1,500-gallon display tanks had shattered overnight.

