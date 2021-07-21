The Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut St., will host The Zoo Man on Monday, July 26, at 11 a.m.
The Zoo Man has been traveling with his live animal friends for over 30 years. He enjoys educating and entertaining the young and young-at-heart. He uses humor and audience participation to engage his audience.
Don’t miss The Zoo Man’s 2021 Tails and Tales Program this year. Remember The Zoo Man will stay after the program, as time allows, for more hands-on learning and a few pictures with his LIVE Animal Friends.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
