Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Yankton Area
tomertu - stock.adobe.com

Another week brings another potential winter storm to the Yankton area.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for parts of the Yankton area, running from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday. Snow ranging from 4-8 inches and wind gusting up to 30 miles per hour are possible.

