Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. has announced that Dr. Martha Holstein has earned board certification in pediatrics by the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP). Holstein joined Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. on Sept. 15, 2020.
Holstein earned certified status by passing the ABP stringent certification examination, a test of the physician’s abilities in the field of pediatrics. Board certification from ABP is voluntary and is the highest standard in pediatrics. Certification signifies that physicians have demonstrated to their peers and to the public that they have the clinical judgment, skills and attitudes essential for providing excellent patient care. To maintain certification, physicians participate in activities that assess knowledge of the latest scientific developments, continuing education and advances in pediatric medicine.
Founded in 1933, the ABP certifies general pediatricians and pediatric subspecialists based on standards of excellence that lead to high-quality health care during infancy, childhood, adolescence and the transition into adulthood. A voluntary, non-profit organization, it is one of 24 member boards of the American Board of Medical Specialties. For more information, or to learn about a pediatrician’s certification status visit mycertifiedpediatrician.org
