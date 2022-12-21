SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota Corn is delighted to announce that they have secured former Minnesota Vikings linebacker and South Dakota native Chad Greenway to headline their annual Conference Banquet on Jan. 21, 2023.

The Conference kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center with free educational sessions led by nationally recognized agricultural experts in weather and market trends. This is followed up by an evening banquet featuring keynote speaker Chad Greenway. Vernon Brown, associate vice president for External Affairs at SDSU, will serve as master of ceremonies.

