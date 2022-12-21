SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota Corn is delighted to announce that they have secured former Minnesota Vikings linebacker and South Dakota native Chad Greenway to headline their annual Conference Banquet on Jan. 21, 2023.
The Conference kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center with free educational sessions led by nationally recognized agricultural experts in weather and market trends. This is followed up by an evening banquet featuring keynote speaker Chad Greenway. Vernon Brown, associate vice president for External Affairs at SDSU, will serve as master of ceremonies.
“We’re very pleased that we are able to provide an event of this caliber and quality for our fellow corn growers,” South Dakota Corn Growers Association President Scott Stahl said. “In addition to excellent insights and information that will benefit us all as we plan for 2023, it’s also a great opportunity to network and celebrate together. It’s through events like this that we can share the value of our organization with current and future growers.”
The education sessions are free for participants and include a complimentary lunch; the banquet includes dinner, a silent PAC auction and awards presentations.
A limited number of tickets are available at sdcorn.org/events under 37th Annual South Dakota Corn Conference.
