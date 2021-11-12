AG’s Office Joins Scotland Murder Case

TYNDALL — The South Dakota attorney general’s office will help prosecute a Scotland man charged with killing three people and injuring two others with a gun at a Scotland residence.
Francis D. Lange, 42, of Scotland will next appear in court for a status hearing at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Bon Homme County courthouse in Tyndall. He faces three charges of first-degree murder, two charges of aggravated assault and one count of commission of a felony with a firearm.
The attorney general’s office filed a notice of appearance with the court Thursday, joining Bon Homme County State’s Attorney Lisa Rothschadl and Deputy State’s Attorney Abby Monger as prosecutors.
On Friday, lawyers Seth Klentz of Beresford and Raleigh Hansman of Sioux Falls were named to represent Lange as his court-appointed defense attorneys.
The murder charges, a Class A felony, carry the death penalty or life imprisonment along with a possible $50,000 fine.
The aggravated assault charges, a Class 3 felony, carry a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. The commission of a felony with a firearm, a Class 2 felony, carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Lange allegedly shot five people at the house, where he previously lived with his former girlfriend, late Tuesday afternoon, according to court documents. Two people died at the scene, while a third individual was hospitalized and later died.
In addition, a woman and a 5-year-old child were shot, according to court documents. The woman was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital.
Authorities collected evidence Wednesday and maintained crime tape at the scene in this community of about 800 residents.
In the aftermath of the shootings, the Scotland school district has offered counseling to students and staff, according to Superintendent Fallon Woods. In addition, other schools have offered their assistance if needed.
On Thursday night, Andy Bueber led a community prayer service in the school main gym. All community members were welcome.
The legal proceedings continued to unfold this week.
Lange made his first court appearance Wednesday, where Gering read him the six charges and his rights. The judge informed him that law enforcement had sought “a multitude of charges” and that more counts could be filed against him in the future.
At Wednesday’s initial court appearance, Judge Cheryle Gering set a $2 million cash-only bond, based on Lange’s flight risk and potential danger to the community.
Lange could request a preliminary hearing on the charges, unless a grand jury issues an indictment.
Further court action occurred later in the week.
At his initial court appearance, Lange appeared alone and said he could not afford his own lawyer. He wanted a court-appointed attorney and filled out an application form. Gering reviewed Lange’s application and determined he was indigent and financially unable to obtain counsel.
Gering appointed Klentz and Hansman as Lange’s defense attorneys.
In a court document, Gering informed the Bon Homme County dispatch that, as neither Klentz nor Hansman are familiar with the Bon Homme County jail facilities, the two attorneys should contact the dispatch before meeting with Lange to make sure there was a secure location for them to speak confidentially with their client.
Gering set next week’s status hearing as an opportunity to handle updates in the case, act on motions and schedule future court proceedings.
Because of travel distances for the parties, Gering has allowed the attorneys to appear by Zoom for next week’s status hearing.
In addition, Gering has issued a court order pertaining to photographs and recordings and the documents publicly filed.
“It is ordered, on the dates of all pre-trial hearings in the case, on the third floor of the Bon Homme County Courthouse, either inside or outside of the courtroom, there shall be no video or audio recording or broadcasting, no audio or video recording, nor can anyone use still cameras of any kind including, but not limited to, cameras contained within a phone,” the order read.
As stated under South Dakota law, those prohibitions do not apply to the use of cameras in the courtroom for courtroom security purposes, the videotape or audio recording of proceedings to create the official record of a case by the court or court reporter, or to interactive video hearings, the judge’s order said.
Also, any member of the public may look at information regarding the case that is publicly available through the eCourts portal (https://ecourts.sd.gov). In addition, all publicly filed documents in this case may be accessed by the public at the public access computers located at any South Dakota county clerk of courts office.
Gering has appointed First Circuit Court Administrator Kim Allison as the court’s media liaison for this case. Allison is based in Yankton.
Lange remains in the Bon Homme County Jail in Tyndall.
