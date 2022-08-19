BROOKINGS — Registration for the Purposeful Retirement Online Book Club, hosted by SDSU Extension and NDSU Extension, is now available.

Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension gerontology field specialist, and Jane Strommen, NDSU Extension gerontology specialist, will serve as the hosts of the online book club. Participants will discuss “Purposeful Retirement: How to Bring Happiness and Meaning to Your Retirement” by Hyrum W. Smith.

