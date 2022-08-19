BROOKINGS — Registration for the Purposeful Retirement Online Book Club, hosted by SDSU Extension and NDSU Extension, is now available.
Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension gerontology field specialist, and Jane Strommen, NDSU Extension gerontology specialist, will serve as the hosts of the online book club. Participants will discuss “Purposeful Retirement: How to Bring Happiness and Meaning to Your Retirement” by Hyrum W. Smith.
During each session, Brown and Strommen will facilitate a group discussion and ask probing questions to encourage attendees to think about retirement in new and exciting ways. The group discussion will encourage attendees to explore their personal attitudes and beliefs about retirement, increase knowledge about how purpose enhances health and wellness, identify strategies to integrate purpose into retirement planning, as well as explore goals and priorities for retirement.
“This book club allows attendees to reflect on what matters most and how their retirement can reflect their goals and values,” said Brown. “We have had attendees of all ages participate in the club — it’s amazing how we all learn from each other as we read and discuss the book.”
The book club will meet every other week for six sessions beginning Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m. CST via Zoom. The group will meet on the following dates:
Those interested in participating in the book club can register on the SDSU Extension website. Space is limited and registration will close on Thursday, Aug. 25. There is no cost to participate, and a free copy of the book will be provided to each participant upon registration.
For more information or questions, contact Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension gerontology field specialist, at leacey.brown@sdstate.edu or 605-394-1722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.