No open burning is advised for Yankton County today (Tuesday) as strong winds, low humidity and dry conditions continue to plague the area.
The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management issued its recommendation Monday to cover both days.
On Monday, much of the Yankton area was placed under a red flag warning for dangerous fire conditions.
The Grassland Fire Danger Index was rated at very high across the Yankton area Monday and was expected to remain there through today.
Temperatures are expected to rise later in the week, with upper 70s possible Friday before sliding back into the 60s for the weekend. Breezy conditions are forecast to continue, but there are chances of rain Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
